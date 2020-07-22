Soliton Announces Presentation of Pivotal Cellulite Data at Virtual Music City Symposium for Cosmetic Advances & Laser Education (SCALE)

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, lead investigator on Soliton's pivotal cellulite clinical trial and member of Soliton's Scientific Advisory Board, will present the results from Soliton's pivotal cellulite trial at the 2020 Virtual Music City Symposium for Cosmetic Advances & Laser Education ("SCALE") on Saturday, July 25th at 3:40 p.m. CST.

"We are excited Dr. Tanzi selected Soliton's pivotal cellulite clinical trial results to present at the premier Music City aesthetic symposium as it provides further credibility to our innovative RAP device and the results of our pivotal cellulite trial, which demonstrated an average reduction of 32.5% in Cellulite Severity Score. Following initial presentation at AAD 2020 VMX Virtual Conference last month, we are thankful for the opportunity to more broadly share with this physician and dermatology community the outcomes regarding the potential of our RAP device to improve the appearance of cellulite," stated Christopher Capelli, MD, founder, President and CEO of Soliton.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in clinical and preclinical testing, including the potential to improve the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth and the potential to treat keloid and hypertrophic scars by targeting the stiffened environment in the intracellular matrix.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Dr. Tanzi to present the cellulite pivotal results at SCALE. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

