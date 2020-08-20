Soliton Announces Presentations at Masters in Aesthetics Symposium

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced its participation in two separate presentations at the Masters in Aesthetics Symposium being held at the Intercontinental in San Diego, California later this month.

In the session titled, "New Technologies to Enhance Tattoo Removal", Dr. Vic Ross will be sharing details regarding the Company's clinical efficacy in tattoo removal and method of treatment to accelerate the removal of tattoos. In Dr. Matt Avram's session, titled, "Treatments for Non-Invasive Fat Removal, Body Contouring and Muscle Stimulation: What's New & What Works?", he will include recent data from the Company's pivotal cellulite trial and approach to the treatment of cellulite.

"We are extremely pleased to be demonstrating the full capabilities and potential of our aesthetics solutions at the Masters in Aesthetics Symposium," commented Christopher Capelli, MD, founder, President and CEO of Soliton. "We believe this event provides our Company the opportunity to showcase the benefits and clinical efficacy of both our cellulite therapy and tattoo removal solutions. We look forward to further driving the clinical development of both solutions as we prepare to launch our improved RAP device early next year."

The Company's technology has not yet been cleared by the FDA for cellulite treatment and is not yet available for sale in the United States.

Join our more than 200K subscribers here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

Details of the Presentations are as Follows:

Title of session: New Technologies to Enhance Tattoo Removal

Presenter: Dr. Vic Ross

Timing: Saturday, August 29th at 11:40 AM – 11:50 AM ET

Location: Intercontinental San Diego, San Diego, USA

Title of session: Treatments for Non-Invasive Fat Removal, Body Contouring and Muscle Stimulation: What's New & What Works?

Presenter: Dr. Matt Avram

Timing: Sunday, August 30th at 2:30 PM – 2:45 PM ET

Location: Intercontinental San Diego, San Diego, USA

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton has completed a clinical study using the RAP device to improve the appearance of cellulite and is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and is not yet cleared for use to address cellulite.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Drs. Ross and Avram to present Soliton clinical data at the symposium and for the Company to receive clearance of the cellulite indication, and to successfully launch our product. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.soliton.com

