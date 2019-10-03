Soliton Announces Tattoo Technology Article Published in Medical Journal and Selected as Editor's Choice

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (NASDAQ: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced that their article entitled, "Increased Tattoo Fading in a Single Laser Tattoo Removal Session Enabled By a Rapid Acoustic Pulse Device: A Prospective Clinical Trial," will be published in the next issue of "Lasers in Surgery and Medicine" ("LSM"). The article was selected as and will subsequently be featured by LSM as the Editors Choice paper.

The article, which will be included in the September journal, reviews the clinical trial that was the basis of the submission of the 510(k) application which was cleared by the FDA in May of 2019. The article can be viewed online via the following link:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/lsm.23163

"We are truly pleased to have our article published in the 'Lasers in Surgery and Medicine' journal," commented Dr. Chris Capelli, President and CEO of Soliton, "given the high value Soliton places on developing its products with a foundation of real science. Publication in this journal is true validation of our technology and trial results and selection by the editors for the 'Editor's Choice' paper is even more gratifying."

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in preclinical testing, including the potential to assist existing fat reduction technology in the reduction of fat as well as improving the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release and in the article linked to in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release and in the article linked to in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release and in the article linked to in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

