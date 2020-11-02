Soliton Appoints Aesthetic Executive Veteran Brad Hauser as President and Chief Executive Officer in Preparation for Commercial Launch

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced the appointment of Brad A. Hauser as President and Chief Executive Officer of Soliton. He most recently served as Vice President, R&D and General Manager for CoolSculpting at Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company, since Allergan's April 2017 acquisition of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Brad Hauser as CEO. We believe this is a monumental and pivotal appointment for the future of Soliton given Brad's well-established reputation in the aesthetics industry. Brad's deep expertise in aesthetics and his leadership in the commercialization of CoolSculpting serve as a powerful endorsement for the potential of the Soliton RAP device. As a long-standing member of our Board, Brad has provided excellent guidance and insight for the Soliton pipeline. We are very encouraged by the commercialization experience and skill set he brings to the CEO role," Walter Klemp, Soliton Co-Founder and Executive Chairman commented.

Mr. Hauser's extensive knowledge of the aesthetic market stems from his many years of valuable industry experience. Prior to Allergan's acquisition of ZELTIQ, Mr. Hauser held a number of positions for CoolSculpting including Senior Vice President of Research and Development and Vice President of Product and Clinical Strategy. Previously, Mr. Hauser held multiple leadership roles in the aesthetic industry, including Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations at Cutera, Director of Research and Development at Medicis, and Managing Director of Product and Clinical Marketing at Solta Medical. Mr. Hauser received his Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology from Stanford University. He joined Soliton's Board of Directors in June 2018.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Soliton team. We are at a very exciting point in the organization's life cycle and are gearing up to launch an innovative technology that has the potential to change how the industry addresses two real patient needs: faster, effective tattoo removal and a completely non-invasive solution for cellulite reduction, which is currently pending FDA clearance," said Mr. Hauser.

As part of the organizational transition, Soliton Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Christopher Capelli, M.D. will advance from the CEO role to Vice Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and continue to lead Soliton's research and development efforts.

Dr. Capelli expressed, "The appointment of Brad as CEO is a great benefit for Soliton, ensuring the Company is well positioned to execute its commercial strategies in the aesthetic space. His years of leadership have earned the respect of the entire aesthetics community, giving us the added ability to attract top talent for our organization as we grow the commercial side of our business. With Brad leading the commercialization effort, I can remain focused on the continued development of the Soliton technology platform."

