Soliton Appoints Dr. Michael Kaminer to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced it has appointed Michael S. Kaminer, M.D. to Soliton's Board of Directors.

"Dr. Kaminer is an exciting addition to our Board of Directors. He brings a plethora of experience in the dermatology space. Dr. Kaminer was the principal investigator on Soliton's tattoo removal trial and one of the investigators on Soliton's pivotal cellulite study. He has been a tremendous asset to Soliton as the Chairman of our Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") and will add even greater value as he shares his insights into our customers' views and opinions through his new role on our Board," Dr. Christopher Capelli, M.D., Soliton Co-Founder and CEO said.

Dr. Kaminer has over twenty years of experience in the dermatology industry. Currently, he practices at SkinCare Physicians in Chestnut Hill, MA, where he was one of the co-founders. He is currently Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale Medical School, and Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) at Brown Medical School. Dr. Kaminer also holds hospital appointments at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and New England Baptist Hospital. He possesses an abundance of editorial and publication experience, including one of the leading cosmetic surgery books, Atlas of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Kaminer has been named as a Top Doctor in Boston for over 10 years.

"I am so pleased to be joining the Board of Soliton as the Company prepares to introduce its entire technology into the market. Rapid Acoustic Pulse is an entirely new approach to cellulite reduction that, if approved, may offer patients a completely non-invasive treatment delivering real results with no downtime." Dr. Michael Kaminer said,

Join our more than 200K subscribers here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton has completed a clinical study using the RAP device to improve the appearance of cellulite and is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and is not yet cleared for use to address cellulite.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.soliton.com

