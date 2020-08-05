Soliton Appoints Dr. Sachin Shridharani to Scientific Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sachin Shridharani to its Scientific Advisory Board, effective immediately.

"Dr. Shridharani is an extremely talented and accomplished medical professional, and we are elated to have him join our Scientific Advisory Board. As Soliton plans to include high quality plastic surgery offices in the US commercialization of our RAP device, his extensive experience in aesthetic plastic surgery and leadership in innovative cosmetic practices will prove invaluable," stated Christopher Capelli, MD, founder, President and CEO of Soliton.

"There is a significant unmet demand for a noninvasive, painless treatment for cellulite that is effective and has no bruising and minimal to no patient downtime," commented Dr. Shridharani. "I feel Soliton's technology has tremendous opportunity once it is approved for this indication. The mechanism of action appears to be unique, and I am excited to work with the Company on other indications this technology may be able to address."

Soliton's RAP technology has not yet been cleared by the FDA for cellulite reduction and is not available for sale in the United States for this indication.

------------------------

Join our more than 200K subscribers here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

------------------------

Dr. Sachin M. Shridharani is a renowned, Manhattan-based plastic surgeon, board certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery and founder of LUXURGERY – the confluence of luxury and aesthetic surgery. Dr. Shridharani has co-authored over 200 peer-reviewed articles, textbook chapters, and abstracts on the topics of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in some of the most well-respected medical journals domestically and internationally, including the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Recognized as an international authority on aesthetic plastic surgery treatments, technique and research, Dr. Shridharani serves as an international Global Thought Leader/Key Opinion Leader.

Dr. Shridharani completed his training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he served as chief resident alongside leaders in the field of Plastic, Reconstructive, Aesthetic, Craniomaxillofacial, and Hand Surgery. Following his surgical residency, Dr. Shridharani went on to complete an Aesthetic Plastic Surgery fellowship at the esteemed Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital where he was mentored by pioneers in the field of Aesthetic Surgery and Medicine.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton has completed a clinical study using the RAP device to improve the appearance of cellulite and is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and is not yet cleared for use to address cellulite.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.soliton.com

