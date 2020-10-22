Soliton Appoints Niquette Hunt to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced the appointment of Niquette Hunt to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hunt currently serves as President and CEO of Candesant Biomedical.

"We are thrilled to add Ms. Hunt to our Board of Directors," commented Dr. Christopher Capelli, Soliton Co-Founder and CEO. "We believe her extensive experience in the medical device and aesthetics industries, which includes successfully launching over twenty products and building sound relationships with physicians in our marketplace, will prove invaluable to our ongoing commercialization efforts."

Ms. Hunt brings more than 25 years of general management and commercialization experience leading consumer product and biotechnology companies. Coming out of line management in both large corporations and start-ups, Ms. Hunt has proven her ability to drive significant growth on a variety of businesses across multiple industries.

Ms. Hunt founded Candesant Biomedical in 2016 to develop a novel, non-invasive treatment for those who suffer from excessive sweating. She has guided the company through product development, Series A financing and is now focused on pre commercialization efforts targeting the $2B market opportunity. Prior to Candesant, Ms. Hunt was on the executive management team that took Revance Therapeutics public raising over $250M in the IPO and follow-on financings. Ms. Hunt started her career at Procter & Gamble and Warner Lambert where she managed market leading brands such as Head and Shoulders and Lubriderm.

"I could not be more pleased to join the Soliton Board," said Ms. Hunt, "I am thrilled to be joining a team with such novel technology that appears to have the potential to disrupt the aesthetic space with a non-invasive, effective treatment for both tattoo removal and cellulite reduction, if approved. I am excited to apply the learnings from my collective experiences to help Soliton successfully launch their products."

Join our more than 200K subscribers here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton has completed a clinical study using the RAP device to improve the appearance of cellulite and is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and is not yet cleared for use to address cellulite.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.soliton.com

