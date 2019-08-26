Soliton Engages argodesign in Preparation of Commercial Launch of its RAP Device

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced that it has engaged argodesign, an award-winning Austin, TX-based product design firm, to complete the industrial design and ecosystem for the Company's Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device and treatment head system in preparation for the commercial launch of the product in the first half of 2021.

"This engagement with argodesign represents a culmination of years of research and development," commented Dr. Chris Capelli, Soliton President, CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to join with argodesign to incorporate the previous engineering work in what we believe will be a user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing design. The result of this design effort will be a device that is a more user-focused iteration of our existing technology incorporating enhanced design and user interface."

argodesign is a product design consultancy, growth partner to entrepreneurs, and incubator of new experiences. Founded in Austin, TX in 2014 and helmed by renowned design leaders Mark Rolston and Mark Gauger, argo approaches technology from a human perspective—where it can add value, and how it can positively affect the human experience. argo clients have included Magic Leap, United Rentals, Intel, and many others across the globe.

"Soliton's technology has the potential to drastically improve treatments that are often painful, time consuming, expensive, and ineffective," said Mark Rolston, Founder and Chief Creative at argodesign. "It has been rewarding to work alongside the Soliton team for the last few years to translate this groundbreaking approach into a device that is beautiful, friendly, and usable in the clinical environment."

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in preclinical testing, including the potential to assist existing fat reduction technology in the reduction of fat as well as improving the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability to create a user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing design of the Soliton RAP device for a future commercial launch. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

