Soliton Initiates Significant Step Towards Commercialization

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device innovation company Soliton, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOLY) today announced that it has engaged Tailfin, an Atlanta based brand and marketing firm, to help develop brand strategy and marketing and sales materials to help power the launch of Soliton's Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device for tattoo removal. RAP is a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Tailfin, a firm with nearly two decades of experience in bringing medical device brands to market, will help shape positioning and messaging for the new technology launch.

"Our partnership with Tailfin is an important step in the commercialization of our innovative RAP device – a device we believe may revolutionize tattoo removal. Tailfin is an ideal partner to help us build the brand around this technology, with engaging, effective and informational brand storytelling that will clearly articulate the advantages our new technology delivers," says Dr. Chris Capelli, Soliton President, CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to reveal our pointed and powerful marketing strategy which we anticipate will drive physician and consumer awareness and fuel sustainable growth we believe will support long-term shareholder value."

With work already well underway, the Soliton and Tailfin teams look to have initial brand elements ready in Q1 2020 with planned enhancements scheduled to roll out in the months to follow.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in clinical and preclinical testing, including the potential to improve the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth and the potential to treat keloid and hypertrophic scars by targeting the stiffened environment in the intracellular matrix.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties.

