Soliton President & CEO Brad Hauser Named as Aesthetic Industry Association Advisory Board Member

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced Brad Hauser, President & CEO of Soliton, has been named as an Aesthetic Industry Association (AIA) advisory board member.

"I am excited to be joining the Aesthetic Industry Association advisory board as I believe this association provides substantial thought leadership to the aesthetic industry," commented Brad Hauser, President & CEO of Soliton. "As Soliton continues to elevate the market and drive towards commercialization, the learnings will create a real symbiotic relationship between Soliton and the AIA."

"We are honored to accept Mr. Hauser to an AIA Board position, given his resume which spans over 20 years in medical aesthetics across several disruptive technologies," said Michael Moretti, Executive Director of AIA. "I've personally known and worked with him during this time to develop our industry in a very positive direction via legitimate technologies backed by scientific evidence. I know that Mr. Hauser will provide visionary leadership skills to the AIA and take a very active role in shaping our future."

The Aesthetic Industry Association (AIA) is the first and only member-driven organization dedicated to the long-term health, sustainability, and development of the $14 Billion medical aesthetic industry. While hundreds of suppliers and thousands of executives have made a very successful career in this relatively young sector, until now they had no focused industry association representing their future. Medical Insight (MII) founded the AIA in 2019 to represent and protect the broad interests of this vibrant global industry which is dedicated to beauty and rejuvenation for a highly motivated consumer population which includes virtually all demographic groups.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos and the temporary improvement in the appearance of cellulite. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. The Company also believes the technology will provide the first non-invasive acoustic technology to be able to target the underlying cause of dimples and ridges in cellulite.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

