Soliton's FDA Cleared RAP Device is Granted Two Additional Key Patents

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical technology company that has developed a new acoustic shockwave device, today announced that the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office had issued our patent entitled, "Taiwan Divisional Patent Application No. 107115437 from TW101125235; Entitled 'APPARATUS AND METHOD FOR GENERATING THERAPEUTIC SHOCKWAVES AND LASER LIGHT'" by Dr. Christopher C. Capelli et al. Additionally, the Japanese Patent Office issued our patent entitiled, "Japanese Divisional Patent Application No. 2018-008760 from JP 2015-561713 and PCT/US2014/021746; In the name of Soliton, Inc. and the Board of Regents of the University of Texas System; 'RAPID PULSE ELECTROHYDRAULIC SHOCKWAVE GENERATOR'" by Dr. Christopher C. Capelli et al.

Dr. Chris Capelli, CEO of Soliton, said, "We now have 8 patent families and over 60 issued or pending patents for our Rapid Acoustic Pulse, or 'RAP' device. Extending our broad patent portfolio to key international markets has been an important part of our IP strategy. We are pleased to see the patent offices in Japan and Taiwan validate our intellectual property through the issuance of these patents."

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in preclinical testing, including the potential to assist existing fat reduction technology in the reduction of fat as well as improving the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Soliton to expand its business to international markets in the future. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our offering circular. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

