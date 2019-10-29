Soliton's Recent Positive Data Increases Potential Fibrotic Indications

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), discussed multiple additional indications that may be possible targets given the preliminary results from the keloid and hypertrophic scars clinical trial during the Company's recent webcast.

"We are excited about the impact our RAP technology could have on many fibrotic disorders," stated Christopher Capelli, MD, founder, president and CEO of Soliton. "We view our keloid and hypertrophic scar proof-of-concept clinical trial as the starting point for demonstrating efficacy in fibrosis. The same mechanism of action at work to reduce keloid and hypertrophic scars may extend to many other indications."

Discovering the nature of fibroblasts and the impact that acoustic shockwaves may have on them is critical to understanding why Soliton's Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") may have efficacy against other fibrotic disorders. A fibroblast is a type of biological cell that synthesizes the extracellular matrix and collagen, produces the structural framework for human tissues, and plays a critical role in wound healing. Fibroblasts are the most common cells of connective tissue in humans.

Considerable independent published research demonstrates that fibroblasts respond to mechanical stress. Published research has established that one way to restore beneficial fibroblast activity is through the use of shockwaves like those produced by our RAP device.

However, fibroblasts can function abnormally in the body which leads to a multitude of issues. In the case of fibrosis, it is believed that stiffness in the surrounding extracellular matrix, or ECM, can cause fibroblasts to become aberrant, switching on with no way to switch off, so they just keep producing collagen well beyond what is needed. Paradoxically, acoustic shockwaves have been shown to disrupt and loosen the ECM making the ECM 'less stiff'. This results in the replacement of aberrant fibroblasts with normally functioning fibroblasts. This then potentially leads to resolution of fibrosis.

A large body of scientific literature supports that the basic mechanism of action for addressing fibrotic scars could be applicable to a wide range of fibrotic disorders. This could include disorders such as capsular contracture, Peyronie's Disease, and even liver fibrosis.

Capsular contracture involves the fibrotic encapsulation of implants in the body, such as breast implants, and this can cause pain and physical deformity. Published research has now shown that acoustic shockwaves post-implant may actually prevent the onset of capsular contracture. So, Soliton's RAP technology may not only be important just for the patients who suffer from this complication (which can be as much as 30% of women whose implants follow resection and radiation treatment for breast cancer), but it could become a prophylactic treatment for all implants.

Peyronie's disease is a condition in which scar tissue in the penis causes the penis to bend. Independent research suggests that 11% of adult males in the United States may suffer from probable Peyronie's Disease. Current treatment options are primarily injectable and are painful for the patient.

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and is characterized by the presence of an abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver which in some individuals can progress to liver cell injury (hepatocellular ballooning) and inflammation. Hepatocellular ballooning and inflammation – sometimes called necroinflammation – are commonly considered as the drivers of disease progression, or as the underlying causes of the disease. As NASH evolves, over time it can result in excessive scarring in the liver (fibrosis), a natural response to injury which can lead to liver cirrhosis or liver cancer. The overall NASH prevalence in the adult population of developed countries has been estimated as high as 12%.

We believe RAP is actually a platform technology that will have a wide range of applications. And, we believe that continued success with the current keloid trial could be instrumental in unlocking that opportunity. We look forward to reporting the longer-term results from this trial and to announcing the beginning of a larger pivotal registration trial to follow.

Our technology is not currently cleared by the FDA for the treatment of keloid or hypertrophic scars, capsular contracure, Peyronie's Disease or liver fibrosis.

