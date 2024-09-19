SOLIX ANNOUNCES INDUSTRY LEADERS SPEAKING AT THE SOLIX EMPOWER 2024 CONFERENCE AT THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO

The SOLIXEmpower conference is in collaboration with the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI) and the SPARK AI Industry Consortium at The University of California San Diego and will present luminaries from academia, industry and the public sector to explore the challenges and opportunities of enterprise cloud, data, and AI through keynotes, panels and fireside chat discussions on November 14, 2024.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solix Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cloud data management and enterprise AI solutions, today announces speakers for its 8th Annual SOLIXEmpower industry conference. The symposium will explore cloud data management and enterprise AI solutions with commentary from leading academic researchers and business leaders. Spotlights on AI safety and security and breakthrough use cases in finance, insurance, banking, public sector and health sciences will be explored.

In today's data-driven world, organizations are competing to best leverage digital transformation while at the same time managing the exponential growth of data in the enterprise. SOLIXEmpower 2024 will focus on the cloud, data and AI management strategies that are critical for success at every organization.

The event will be held on November 14, 2024 at the Qualcomm Auditorium on the University of California San Diego campus starting at 8:00am. Tickets for the event are available for $499 Early Bird Registration by October 15, 2024 and $699 thereafter. To Register for SOLIXEmpower 2024 click here .

"SOLIXEmpower 2024 at the University of California San Diego is an industry thought leader event," said Sai Gundavelli Founder and CEO at Solix Technologies, Inc. "Along with the SPARK AI Industry Consortium and Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI) we have assembled some of the industry's top minds to explore the spectacular future of cloud data management and enterprise AI."

Speakers at this years conference include senior leadership from many of the world's leading organizations:

Sai Gundavelli , Founder and CEO at Solix Technologies

, Founder and CEO at Solix Technologies Dr. Rajesh Gupta , Interim Dean at the University of California College of Computing, Information and Data Science

, Interim Dean at the College of Computing, Information and Data Science Dr. Frank Wuerthwein, Director at the San Diego Supercomputer Center and Professor at the University of California San Diego

Director at the San Diego Supercomputer Center and Professor at the James Massa , Senior Executive Director of Software Engineering and Architecture at JPMorgan Chase

, Senior Executive Director of Software Engineering and Architecture at JPMorgan Chase John Ottman , Executive Chairman at Solix Technologies

, Executive Chairman at Solix Technologies Mark Lee , Senior Vice President at Solix Technologies

, Senior Vice President at Solix Technologies Dr. Mel Horwitch , Visiting Scholar at MIT Sloan School

, Visiting Scholar at MIT Sloan School Veena Gundavelli , Founder and CEO at Emagia

, Founder and CEO at Emagia Lina Parra Cartagena , Associate Director, Supply Chain Finance at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

, Associate Director, Supply Chain Finance at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Valquir Correa , VP of Corporate Finance at Baha Mar

VP of Corporate Finance at Baha Mar Frederique De Letter , Senior Director Analytics (Data + AI) at Keller Williams Realty

, Senior Director Analytics (Data + AI) at Keller Williams Realty Govil Kumar, Director of Business Analytics & Planning at Honeywell

Director of Business Analytics & Planning at Honeywell Dr. Bradley Voytek , Professor at the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI)

, Professor at the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI) Scott Zoldi , Chief Analytics Officer at FICO

, Chief Analytics Officer at FICO Keyur Desai , Global VP and Chief Data, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Officer, Herbalife Nutrition

, Global VP and Chief Data, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Officer, Traci Beckman Gearhart, VP of Customer Success at NTT Data

VP of Customer Success at NTT Data Sravan Kasarla , Chief Data Officer at Thrivent

, Chief Data Officer at Thrivent Dr. James Short , Lead Scientist and Director at the SPARK AI Consortium

, Lead Scientist and Director at the SPARK AI Consortium Todd Henley , Chief Data Governance and Privacy Officer at Northwest Bank

, Chief Data Governance and Privacy Officer at Northwest Bank George Hall , George Hall , Former AVP IT Governance, Corporate Security & Strategy, American National Insurance and independent board advisor

, , Former AVP IT Governance, Corporate Security & Strategy, American National Insurance and independent board advisor Dr. Mark Flood , Senior Research Scholar at the Center for Financial Policy

, Senior Research Scholar at the Center for Financial Policy Greg Thompson, Former CISO at ManuLife and Scotiabank

Former CISO at ManuLife and Scotiabank Deborah Barnes , Head of Bank Data Management and Transformation at USAA

, Head of Bank Data Management and Transformation at USAA Ravindra Varshney , Sr. Director of Software Engineering at JPMorgan Chase

, Sr. Director of Software Engineering at JPMorgan Chase Dr. Ali Arsanjani , Director, Applied AI Engineering at Google

, Director, Applied AI Engineering at Google Dr. Joe Lancaster , VP Product Management at Solix Technologies.

, VP Product Management at Solix Technologies. Dr. Haojian Jin , Assistant Professor at the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI)

, Assistant Professor at the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI) Srinivasan Sankar , Chief Data Officer - Governing Body at Evanta, a Gartner Company

, Chief Data Officer - Governing Body at Evanta, a Gartner Company Steve Orrin , Chief Technology Officer and Senior P at, Intel Federal

, Chief Technology Officer and Senior P at, Intel Federal Jonathan Behnke , CIO at the City of San Diego

, CIO at the Michelle Hardwick , CDO at the University of California Riverside

, CDO at the Vinay Vijay Singh , Chief Financial Officer & Chief AI Officer at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

, Chief Financial Officer & Chief AI Officer at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Stephen Meltzer , Partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

, Partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Vince Kellen , CIO at the University of California San Diego

, CIO at the Michael Sossong , Chief Data Scientist at LifeVoxel

, Chief Data Scientist at LifeVoxel Scott Kahn , Former CIO at Illumina and independent board member

, Former CIO at Illumina and independent board member Dr. Timothy Mackey , Director at the Global Health Policy and Data Institute and Professor at UCSD

, Director at the Global Health Policy and Data Institute and Professor at UCSD Kishore Gadiraju , CTO at Solix Technologies

, CTO at Solix Technologies Barry Rudolph, CEO at Touch-a-life Foundation, former SVP at IBM, and independent board member

CEO at Touch-a-life Foundation, former SVP at IBM, and independent board member Steve Zellin, Director of Information Governance at Great American Insurance Company

Presentations for the event will include the following:

Data science foundations

Data fabric solutioning ideas

Information architecture for enterprise AI

AI Safety and Security

Key legal and data governance issues

Legendary digital transformation pioneers

Model serving and orchestration

What does the future hold? Discussion and debate on new technologies, applications, and workloads for enterprise AI

Organizational challenges of enterprise AI

Breakthru enterprise AI use cases

Where do we see business value from AI/ML?

From executive information systems to enterprise intelligence

Cloud data management

Finance, insurance, banking, public sector and healthcare industry spotlights

Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , Minds and YouTube .

To schedule a demo click here .

To apply for our early access program click here .

To discover more and explore these capabilities, visit Solix.com .

Additionally, click here to download our whitepaper.

About Solix Technologies, Inc.

Solix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise data, AI and data fabric solutions and is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies for digital transformation and data-driven operations. The Solix Common Data Platform (CDP) is a cloud native, enterprise data platform for Cloud Data Management applications including Enterprise Data Lake , Enterprise Archiving , Enterprise Security and Compliance and Enterprise AI . Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates worldwide through direct sales and an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators.

Media Contact

Leigh Brandt

leigh @lightspeedpr.com

SOURCE Solix Technologies, Inc.