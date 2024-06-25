Solix ECS Is First to Deliver Affordable, Enterprise-Grade, Intelligent Document Management for Accounting and Finance Teams

Solix is Democratizing Access to Powerful Document Management and Processes with Cloud & AI for Enhanced Productivity, Security, and Compliance.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise-grade document management is finally available to all. Solix Technologies, a global leader in cloud data management and AI solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Solix ECS - an affordable, intelligent document management solution for accounting and finance teams.

Empowering Finance Teams with the Power of Cloud & AI

In today's fast-paced business environment, outdated paper and fragmented file management systems can significantly hinder the productivity of accounting and finance teams. Solix ECS, with its advanced cloud and AI capabilities, transforms document management for accounting and finance teams, helping them realize significant efficiencies across payments, collections, vendor or customer onboarding, audit queries, compliance, and insights delivery.

Unlike competing offerings that can cost many thousands of dollars, the Solix fully managed SaaS platform starts at just $99/month for teams up to 50 - bringing the spend to as little as $2 per seat/month. Since organizations pay only for storage, not for users, AI-driven finance transformation is finally an affordable reality for businesses of all sizes and across use cases. However, despite the affordable cost, Solix doesn't compromise on features - with support for enterprise-grade workflow, compliance, and governance.

"According to findings from the 2023 Gartner® AI in Finance Survey, less than 10% of organizations are using AI in their finance function or scaling AI usage in finance to larger groups of users. This puts finance 2X behind in the adoption of AI compared with organizations' administrative support functions," said Kalyan Manyam, VP of Enterprise Content Platforms at Solix. "Solix aims to bridge this gap. Solix ECS, our Cloud and AI-powered document management system, offers an affordable enterprise-grade solution for finance teams across businesses of all sizes to accelerate their AI adoption and drive transformative improvements in their finance functions."

Key Features of Solix ECS

Cloud Document Management: Eliminate paper and information silos with our low-cost, cloud-based storage and management system. Enable role-based access for authorized users from anywhere and anytime, enhancing productivity and remote access.

Document AI: Bring efficiency and speed to high-volume document processing with AI for data extraction, classification, searching, and AI-driven insights, optimizing processes like accounts receivables and accounts payables.

Automated Document Collection: Streamline document collection from users and applications, eliminating errors, saving time, and avoiding data duplication.

Secure Sharing and Collaboration: Enhance collaboration with secure sharing, large file transfers, client portals, annotations, and integration with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Ensure all stakeholders have current data without duplication.

Automated Workflows: Reduce manual effort, delays, and errors with automated workflows for tasks like invoice approvals and audit preparations, freeing up finance teams to focus on strategic activities.

Advanced Data Protection: Safeguard financial information with AES 256-bit encryption, redundant storage, real-time backups, advanced access controls, and compliance certifications including SOC 2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR.

Advanced Search and Metadata: Efficiently find and organize documents with advanced search and metadata management. Use custom tags and categories for fast, accurate retrieval, enhancing document management.

File and Email Archiving: Archive vital emails and files such as vendor communication, invoices, contracts, and financial reports. This not only reduces the costs of managing information but also builds a secure repository of historical information for business and compliance reporting.

Audit Trails and Reporting: Maintain comprehensive records of document interactions with detailed audit trails. Generate reports to monitor activity and ensure compliance with regulations.

Compliance: Efficiently manage records, follow retention policies, handle eDiscovery and legal holds, and protect sensitive PII information to achieve top-tier compliance. Ensure adherence to regulations such as IRS, SOX, GBLA, FISMA, HIPAA, GDPR, and others with ease.

Experience the platform today for free. Sign up for a 30-day trial or ask for a personalized demo.

About Solix Technologies Inc.

Solix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud data management and AI solutions and is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies for digital transformation and data-driven operations. Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates worldwide through direct sales and an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators.

