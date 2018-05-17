Solix has done business with the State of Texas since 1998 and is committed to investment in the state as the company continues to grow. After conducting a statewide search of potential sites, the company chose to expand in Killeen where it is an active corporate citizen. After Hurricane Harvey struck, Solix assisted the city which was receiving hundreds of evacuees from other areas, by providing financial support as well as goods ranging from clothes and shoes to baby formula and diapers for collection centers. A matching gift program also enabled employees to increase their donations to hurricane related charities. In addition, Solix sponsored the creation of a mural downtown honoring the history of Fort Hood and its relationship with the city.

Killeen Mayor and KEDC member Jose Segarra said, "I am excited that we were able to facilitate this agreement with Solix. They are clearly committed to continued investment in downtown Killeen, an area the city has worked tirelessly to redevelop."

"We share Killeen's excitement about our future in the city," said Solix, Inc. President and CEO Jack Miller. "Solix' expansion in Killeen is a result of the success we have achieved here through a quality local workforce and because of the KEDC's commitment to strong and mutually beneficial partnerships that help businesses and Killeen grow together."

Solix is a best-in-class business process outsourcing company providing program and process management, regulatory compliance and customer care services for businesses and government agencies throughout the United States. For more information please visit, www.solixinc.com

Media Contact: Gene King

Corporate Communications

Solix, Inc.

973-581-5320 gene.king@solixinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solix-inc-expands-operations-in-texas-300650032.html

SOURCE Solix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.solixinc.com

