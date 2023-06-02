Solketal market size to grow by USD 248.53 million with 38% of the growth contributed by North America. Growing use of solketal in production of biodiesel will be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solketal market size is estimated to increase by USD 248.53 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 3.32%. Due to its unique chemical properties, Solketal is used in a wide range of applications in the chemical industry. It is commonly used as a solvent, reagent and intermediate in the manufacture of various chemical compounds. One of the main uses of Solketal in chemical manufacturing is as a solvent. It is particularly suitable as a solvent for polar and non-polar compounds and is widely used in the production of polymers, resins and coatings. Solketal is also used as a solvent for various drugs and pharmaceuticals. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solketal Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Alfa Chemistry, alteqo bv, CM Fine Chemicals GmbH, CP Lab Safety, CPS Performance Materials Corp., DAYANG CHEM (HANGZHOU) CO., LTD., GLACONCHEMIE GmbH, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., HENAN BON INDUSTRIAL CHEMICAL CO. LTD., IMPAG AG, LOBA Feinchemie GmbH, Merck KGaA | Molekula Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tocopharm Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Solvay SA

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Solketal market

The market is segmented by End-user (Chemical manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Food and beverage, and Cosmetics and personal care and others), Type (96-98 percent, 98 percent, and >98 percent), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth by the chemical manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Solketal has various applications in the chemical manufacturing industry due to its unique chemical properties. It is commonly used as a solvent, a reagent, and an intermediate in the production of various chemical compounds.

Solketal Market -Market Dynamics

Driver

Growing use of solketal in production of biodiesel is notably driving the Solketal Market Growth. Solketal shows potential as a promising solvent and fuel additive in the production of biodiesel. Biodiesel is a renewable and sustainable alternative to conventional petroleum-based diesel fuel. However, the manufacturing process requires the use of solvents, and traditional solvents have several drawbacks, including B. High toxicity, flammability, and environmental concerns.

Solketal, on the other hand, is a non-toxic, non-flammable and biodegradable solvent that can replace traditional solvents in the production of biodiesel. It has been shown to increase biodiesel yield, reduce response time, and improve biodiesel fuel properties. Solketal can also be used as a co-solvent with methanol or ethanol, commonly used in transesterification processes to produce biodiesel from vegetable oils or animal fats. Solketal can be used as a co-solvent to speed up the reaction, increase the solubility of the reactants, and reduce the formation of unwanted by-products. Using Solketal in biofuel production offers several benefits, including increased efficiency, reduced environmental impact and increased sustainability of the biodiesel industry. Therefore, increasing use of solketal in the production of biodiesel is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global solketal market during the forecast period.

Trend

Growing technological advancements in solketal production is a key trend in the Solketal market. There have been several technological advances in Solketal production in recent years, making the process more efficient and sustainable. Notable advances include:

Enzyme production: For the production of Solketal, an enzymatic method was developed that can provide higher yields and higher purity compared to traditional chemical methods. Enzymes are used to catalyze the reaction between glycerol and acetone, reducing the need for harsh chemicals and high temperatures.

Continuous flow production: A continuous-flow production process has been developed for the production of Solketal, which can increase efficiency and reduce production time compared to batch processes. In this method, the reactants are pumped through the reaction chamber, allowing more precise control of the reaction conditions.

Green solvent: Traditional solvents such as methanol and ethanol used to make Solketal are often derived from fossil fuels and can have negative environmental impacts. Alternatively, more environmentally friendly solvents, such as 2-methyltetrahydrofuran (2-MeTHF), have been developed to give comparable or better yields compared to conventional solvents.

Waste recycling: Researchers have been investigating the use of waste glycerol from biodiesel production as a feedstock for Solketal production. This provides a more sustainable and cost-effective source of glycerin and reduces waste from the biodiesel industry

These technological advancements will make solketal production more efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective, and could drive the growth of the global solketal market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The high production cost of solketal is the biggest challenge for Solketal Market. Solketal's manufacturing costs can be relatively high compared to other chemicals due to several factors such as the availability and cost of starting materials, the complexity of the manufacturing process, and the need for specialized equipment.

Solketal's starting material is glycerin, a by-product of biodiesel production. The availability and cost of glycerin may vary and may affect the cost of producing Solketal accordingly. Additionally, the production of Solketal requires the use of strong acid catalysts, which must be carefully removed to ensure product purity.

Solketal manufacturing process involves several steps such as esterification, acetalization and purification. Each of these steps requires specialized equipment and can be time consuming and expensive. Purification steps, in particular, are critical to the purity of the final product and can be costly as they require high performance chromatography and other separation techniques.

To combat the high production costs of Solketal, researchers and manufacturers are exploring various approaches, including using alternative raw materials, optimizing processes, and developing more efficient and cost-effective production techniques. For example, some researchers have studied the use of glycerin derived from non-biodiesel sources such as animal fats and vegetable oils, which may be cheaper than glycerine derived from biodiesel. Other approaches include the use of novel catalysts such as enzymes and heterogeneous catalysts that may offer advantages over traditional acid catalysis. Solketal's high manufacturing costs pose challenges that need to be solved to realize its full potential in a wide variety of applications. However, continued research and development is expected to yield more efficient and cost-effective production methods during the forecast period. Therefore, the high production cost of solketal is likely to pose a major challenge to the growth of the global solketal market during the forecast period.

Solketal Market Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

• The North American solketal market is driven by high demand for solketal in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries. There are several large pharmaceutical companies in the region and they are the main buyers of Solketal. In addition, increasing demand for bio-based solvents, increased focus on sustainability and environmental regulations have increased the demand for solketal in the region.

What are the key data covered in this Solketal Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Solketal Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Solketal Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Solketal Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Solketal Market vendors

Solketal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 248.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfa Chemistry, alteqo bv, CM Fine Chemicals GmbH, CP Lab Safety, CPS Performance Materials Corp., DAYANG CHEM (HANGZHOU) CO., LTD., GLACONCHEMIE GmbH, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., HENAN BON INDUSTRIAL CHEMICAL CO. LTD., IMPAG AG, LOBA Feinchemie GmbH, Merck KGaA, Molekula Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tocopharm Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Solvay SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

