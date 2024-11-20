Sollinda Wealth Welcomes BRS Financial to Advisory Platform

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sollinda Capital Management, a registered investment advisor with corporate offices in Miami and Hickory, NC, announced that BRS Financial, LLC has joined its Sollinda Wealth advisory platform effective November 15, 2024.

Led by the father-son team of Richard and Gordon Jensen, BRS Financial is headquartered in Little Rock, AR, and specializes in sophisticated investment strategies. Richard Jensen co-founded BRS in 2009 after leadership roles at major financial institutions including Prudential Financial and American Express Financial Advisors.

"We chose Sollinda Wealth for its ability to handle the full gamut of investment strategies, including various alternative return options. Their understanding of our desire to attempt to hedge downside risk and expertise in these areas set them apart from other firms we evaluated," said Richard Jensen. "On top of that, we like the leadership we see in Ryan (Mumy) and Justin (Greenhill). Having them lead the team providing us support is beyond anything we saw elsewhere."

The addition of BRS Financial reflects Sollinda Wealth's selective approach to partnerships, focusing on advisors who share their commitment to authentic relationships and client-centric service.

"We're excited to welcome Rich, Gordon and the BRS team to Sollinda," said Ryan Mumy, Co-Founder and CEO of Sollinda Wealth. "We're pleased to be able to offer a solution that meets their unique needs and enables them to focus on client relationships. I'm confident they'll be a valuable addition to our advisor community."

BRS Financial will leverage Sollinda's integrated technology platform, institutional-caliber investment strategies, and comprehensive, relationship-focused operational support while maintaining their independent brand identity.

"Sollinda's willingness to be a true partner and provide flexibility for our unique client needs, rather than taking a cookie-cutter approach, stood out during our due diligence," said Gordon Jensen, Co-Owner, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer at BRS Financial. "Sollinda will allow us to focus on client service instead of getting bogged down with backend operations and asset management, significantly increasing our efficiency."

About Sollinda Wealth

Sollinda Wealth is a dynamic partner for independent financial advisors seeking to elevate their practice and provide exceptional service to their clients. Founded by industry veterans Ryan Mumy and Justin Greenhill, Sollinda transforms the advisor-client relationship through authentic partnership, innovative technology, and institutional-caliber investment experience. With corporate offices in Miami, FL, and Hickory, NC, the firm empowers advisors to focus on building meaningful client relationships while providing comprehensive portfolio management, operations, compliance, and back-office support.

Sollinda Capital Management, LLC is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The oral and written communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Sollinda Capital Management, LLC's Form ADV Part 2A & 2B can be obtained by written request directly to: 200 First Ave. NW, Suite 303A, Hickory, NC 28601. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed it so be construed as solicitation to buy or sell a security of personalized investment, tax, or legal advice.

