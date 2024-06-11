SOLLUM TECHNOLOGIES PARTNERS WITH LEAFICIENT TO OPTIMIZE AGRICULTURAL LIGHTING THROUGH ADVANCED DATA INTEGRATION

DETAILED LEAF-LEVEL DATA ENABLES PRECISION LIGHTING PROFILES

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sollum Technologies, the pioneer behind the only 100% full programmable dynamic lighting solution, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Leaficient, a leader in precision plant measurement and lighting control technologies. The collaboration aims to advance lighting strategies and recipes by integrating precise plant growth data in Sollum's advanced algorithms in order to learn, adapt, and optimize cultivation in real time.

Leaficient, an innovative biotech sensing and controls company, is at the forefront of computer vision technology performing detailed leaf-level tracking of plant stress and photosynthetic capability. This unique approach enables precise customization of lighting profiles, optimizing plant growth conditions while minimizing operational costs. The focus is on increasing growth efficiency to produce higher yields while reducing energy consumption.

François R-Moisan, CTO and co-founder of Sollum Technologies shared his excitement about the partnership, stating: "Integrating Leaficient's detailed plant metrics with our SUN as a Service® (SUNaaS®) cloud platform enhances our capability to provide incredibly tailored lighting strategies that adapt, more than ever, to the specific needs of each crop and cultivar, at every stage of growth. This partnership sets a new standard in precision agriculture."

Brian Stancil, Leaficient co-founder & CEO, added: "We are using plant performance and health knowledge to determine lighting strategies, basically using every photon to generate biomass and avoid waste. Sollum's dynamic lighting systems, combined with our advanced measurement capabilities, offer growers unprecedented control and efficiency in their operations."

Brian Stancil has over two decades of experience in commercializing technology in a wide range of industries. He works alongside co-founder Andy Rope, PhD, a lifelong farmer with extensive experience in optics and image processing. He has published articles in Nature Communications, Biomaterials, ACS Nano, The Journal of Functional Biomaterials, The Journal of Cell Biology, and The Journal of Cell Science.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

About Leaficient

Leaficient was founded in 2022 to develop technologies that accelerate adoption and profitability of indoor farming. Leaficient's intelligent lighting control and analytics solution increases yields and quality while reducing costs. Their platform hooks into existing lighting systems in the greenhouse to provide adaptive recipes based on a wide variety of environmental and plant-based biometrics. The system monitors crop health and productivity for each microclimate and generates customized light recipes based on the dynamic needs of the plant as it grows.

Leaficient is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a hotbed for robotics and AI innovation. The core technologies behind Leaficient's solution were developed with support from the National Science Foundation and Carnegie Mellon University, the US News and World Reports #1 university worldwide in Artificial Intelligence.

