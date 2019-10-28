Solmar Hotels & Resorts Wraps Up 2019 With the Best Travel Deals Featuring Savings of Up to 62%

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are numerous reasons to escape to Cabo San Lucas with loved ones, Solmar Hotels & Resorts, a collection of all-suites resorts located in Baja California Sur's most desired beach destinations, offers travelers another irresistible excuse for a Baja-style getaway with its Spooky Sale, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales featuring up to 62% off their stay.

"This is an exciting time as we're about to inaugurate our 18-hole Greg Norman Golf Course and are expanding our offering to provide both solo travelers as well as families with a one-stop-shop at our seven resorts," said Ricardo Orozco, VP of Solmar Hotels & Resorts. "From our salt-water lagoon to our ample gastronomical offering, the best memories are the ones that are shared with loved ones, so we invite families to create their own at our one-of-a-kind resorts."

The fastest way to enjoy these unbeatable deals is with the Spooky Sale where guests will be able to save up to 60% off their stay until November 4, 2019 and travel any time before September 30, 2020. To take advantage, travelers are invited to visit https://promotions.solmar.com/HALLOWEEN. For families planning on landing the best Black Friday deals, the Black Friday Deal offers up to 62% off rates on Nov. 29, 2019 only. Travelers, whether looking for a journey on their own or longing for an overdue family reunion, will be able to travel from Nov. 29, 2019 to Dec. 20, 2020 (blackout dates: December 26-21, 2020). Book this deal by visiting https://promotions.solmar.com/blackfriday. On Dec. 2, 2020, guests will enjoy up to 62% discounted rates with the hotelier's Cyber Monday Deal. With a travel window spanning from Dec. 2, 2019 to December 20, 2020, travelers are invited to enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere, exquisite cuisine, modern amenities, and above all, unparalleled service that can only be found at Solmar Hotels & Resorts. To take advantage of this deal, please visit https://promotions.solmar.com/cybermonday.

Children will delight in possibilities ranging from brilliantly imagined kid's clubs – like a real-life Treehouse club at Grand Solmar Land's End Resort and Spa – to countless games such as pool-side ping-pong to a fun game of mini golf at Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa's. At Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa, little ones can be entertained for hours at the on-site waterpark. With oceanside spa treatments, exquisite gastronomy and mixology classes, lounging by the pool while enjoying spectacular vistas of the Pacific and much more. Families will also appreciate the proximity of most Solmar Hotels & Resorts just a short walk to the lively Cabo San Lucas marina for shopping and dining. No matter what the age, there is something for everyone.

