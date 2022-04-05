SOLMETEX, LLC ACQUIRES STERISIL, INC.

-- Combined Company Poised to Transform the Dental Water Treatment Category, Drive Innovation, and Improve Safety --

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. and PALMER LAKE, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solmetex, LLC, the dental industry's leading provider of amalgam separators and other waste compliance products, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Sterisil®, a leading innovator of dental unit water line infection control products. The combined company creates a large, diversified business and the category leader in dental water treatment and safety management for the U.S. and international markets. This includes a commitment to strengthen and expand partnerships built over a combined fifty years, driving more effective compliance with water treatment requirements for both individual dental practices and Dental Service Organizations.

Sterisil brings 25 years of excellence and leadership in dental waterline infection control and, as part of the Solmetex platform, will expand and strengthen its ability to develop and implement transformational technologies. The two companies will continue a proud tradition focused on clean water, safety, and waste recycling solutions to improve the ecological impact of caring for patients within the dental category.

Gene Dorff, Solmetex Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This is an incredibly exciting time for Solmetex and I am confident that adding Sterisil to our platform will ensure growth and expansion opportunities as we continue to deliver excellent customer service and high-quality, reliable products. I look forward to collaborating with the team to develop and execute our strategic vision for a successful future."

Theresa Downs, Sterisil's Vice President and Co-owner, added, "We were meticulous in our search for a partner that would ensure Sterisil's next chapter combined the 'best of' our proud legacy with the resources, potential and platform to help us launch our next phase of growth and diversification. Solmetex delivers on all accounts, and I am certain both companies will provide environmentally sound, effective, and safe products for the dental industry."

Solmetex is a portfolio company of Avista Capital Partners ("Avista"), which together with other shareholders, is providing equity capital, operational oversight, and strategic counsel to help ensure the success of the newly combined company.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT SOLMETEX, LLC

Solmetex provides waste management services through a series of specialized processes and systems that cost-effectively remove mercury from the waste stream and offers additional dental waste solutions. The company's NXT Hg5™ Series of Amalgam Separators and recycling program, which treat dental wastewater, is highly regarded as the best solution for regulatory compliance. Solmetex is widely recognized as the single trusted source for comprehensive environmental solutions for the dental waste needs. For further information, visit www.solmetex.com

ABOUT STERISIL

Sterisil offers a complete line of dental water line antimicrobial products with the first-to-market registered EPA quantified claim to maintain dental unit waterline effluent less than or equal to 10 CFU/ml HPC purity. Applying its knowledge of silver based antimicrobial treatment, Sterisil assists dental practices in achieving compliant levels of odor causing bacteria in dental unit waterlines. Having the only product evaluated by the American Dental Association, the Institute for Biofilm Research at Montana State, and Loma Linda University, Sterisil products represent the leading edge of safe and effective dental waterline treatment. Sterisil has demonstrated market leadership towards achieving the highest standard of environmental and social governance. For more information, visit www.sterisil.com .

ABOUT AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital is a leading New York-based private equity firm with nearly $8 billion invested in more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across six sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, operational oversight, and senior counsel, which helps drive growth and performance, while fostering sustainable businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.avistacap.com.

