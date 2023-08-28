Solnul™ Study uses Metabolomic and Microbiome Data to Connect Improvements in Circulating Histamine and Leaky Gut

News provided by

Solnul

28 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

New publication reframes the understanding of histamine sensitivity and leaky gut

CARBERRY, MB, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MSP Starch Products Inc. (MSP), is thrilled to announce its latest discovery using metabolomics research findings in the highly anticipated publication: Resistant potato starch supplementation reduces serum histamine levels in healthy adults with links to attenuated intestinal permeability. For the first time ever, this study validates the impact of resistant starch from potatoes on reducing serum histamine levels in connection with leaky gut.

Continue Reading
Graphical abstract used in publication. (CNW Group/Solnul)
Graphical abstract used in publication. (CNW Group/Solnul)

Given that 4/5 Americans have dealt with a digestive health issue within the past year, it's becoming increasingly critical to focus on gut health, the root of overall health even for healthy individuals. The gut microbiota is considered the cornerstone of human health, hence, preserving the functionality of the intestinal barrier is paramount and stands as one of the most crucial structure/function relationships within the human body.

About the Study

Microbiome and metabolomic analysis were conducted on healthy participants consuming 3.5g/day of resistant potato starch (RPS) or a placebo, aiming to determine if RPS positively influences histamine metabolism and related parameters. Importantly, metabolites associated with intestinal permeability were significantly reduced by RPS treatment. This suggests that the decreased serum histamine is linked to improved gut barrier function. These findings broaden our understanding of the benefits of adding RPS to the diet, particularly in managing gastrointestinal health.

"Histamine sensitivity was thought to be due to our bodies' inability to break down histamine and stop the inflammatory response. Our findings connect changes in histamine to reductions in histamine-producing bacteria and improvements in gut barrier function via Solnul™ supplementation using a combination of microbiome and metabolomic data," said Dr. Jason Bush, chief scientific officer at MSP.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics is the large-scale study of small molecules within cells, biofluids, tissues, or organisms, commonly known as metabolites. This particular study looked at serum metabolites, offering a snapshot of the physiological pathways of an organism. It's extensively used in various industries, most notably in pharmaceutical and academic research, and less commonly used in natural health products.

"This type of research is particularly exciting for us as few companies are using metabolomics to substantiate claims for their ingredients" said Jason Leibert, chief growth officer at MSP "These cutting-edge structure/function claims will give our commercial partners a competitive advantage and support the health goals consumers are seeking."

The structure/function claims arising from this dataset are groundbreaking. Customers can declare such claims as, 'enhances gut barrier function', 'reduces histamine sensitivity' or 'significantly decreases collagen breakdown metabolites, which may help to support collagen integrity' to substantiate their targeted formulation and attract consumers.

In conclusion, this study provides compelling evidence about the profound effects of resistant starch on gut barrier function in healthy adults, emphasizing the critical need to reintegrate this nutrient into our modern diets. The knowledge gained offers revolutionary findings into histamine and leaky gut and paves the way for future Solnul™ studies, metabolomic insights and claims.

About Solnul™

Solnul™ is an upcycled, patented resistant starch ingredient used by formulators of dietary supplements and functional food and beverage. It is backed by a body of clinical and scientific research proving efficacy at low doses, exceptional tolerability and multi-functionality. It labels as 'Resistant Potato Starch', a prebiotic dietary fiber, and is Upcycled Certified™, FODMAP Friendly, Gluten-Free, Glyphosate Residue Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. To learn more, visit www.solnul.com

Read full publication here.

SOURCE Solnul

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.