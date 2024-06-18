Solo Camping Increases Significantly for Second Consecutive Year

PORTLAND, Ore., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, has found that solo camping continues to trend upward. In 2023, 29.8% of campers camped alone at least one night according to The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report presented by The All-New Toyota Tacoma .

"Almost everybody's very first camping experience is a group outing with friends or family," says The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith. "But once you become a seasoned camper and realize you can handle it solo, enjoying the great outdoors alone becomes a real possibility. There's a certain peace and tranquility that can only be found when alone with nature. It's powerful, and more and more campers are tapping into that."

The number of solo campers has steadily risen from 18.8% in 2021 and 24% in 2022 to nearly 30% last year. Members of The Dyrt community have indicated many reasons for camping alone, from embarking on solo cross-country trips to a simple desire to get away from it all.

"I don't always camp alone, but when I do it is because I like the respite from being around others," says The Dyrt camper Miccal M. of Vermont. "Camping alone gives me the time to meditate and reflect on my life and what I am doing. There is nothing like sitting next to a fire in the woods to help look inwards and see if you need to adjust paths."

When traveling or camping alone, The Dyrt is the ideal companion to get campers where they need to be and, more importantly, where they want to be. "I used The Dyrt extensively while solo road tripping and car camping around the U.S. for six weeks last fall," says The Dyrt camper Topaz G. of Pennsylvania. "It was invaluable."

Says Adam R. of Colorado: "I camp alone because I enjoy the solitude and the adventure of finding my way self-supported. I take a semi-annual, long-weekend trip to an area near Canyonlands National Park in Utah, covering many miles driving new-to-me forest service roads and 4x4 trails. Campfires and stargazing at night, sunrises and hearty breakfasts in the mornings."

The steady rise in solo camping directly correlates with the significant rise in free camping . Nearly two-thirds of campers (65.8%) camped for free in 2023, which was up from 47.5% in 2021. Those who camped alone in 2023 were 36% more likely to have camped for free at some point in the year.

A membership to The Dyrt PRO ($36 annually) provides campers with special features that allow them to more safely and confidently explore the great outdoors when going it alone. A subscription unlocks information on 5,000 drive-in accessible free camping locations , offline maps, overnight parking spots and information on cell service, in addition to discounts on camping and The Dyrt Alerts for getting reservations at sold-out campgrounds.

