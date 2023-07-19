Solo Camping Increasingly Popular, Says 2023 Camping Report

PORTLAND, Ore., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has found that there is a growing interest in camping alone among The Dyrt community. According to the 2023 Camping Report , the number of solo campers increased by 28 percent from 2021 to 2022.

"It's the perfect time to reconnect with nature, and with yourself, and maybe even make new friends," says The Dyrt camper Rachel P. of Georgia. "I can't even describe how peaceful it is just to sit and listen to the sounds of the woods. There's nothing like it."

According to the report, avid campers — defined as survey respondents who camped 11 or more times in 2022 — were 36.1 percent more likely to camp alone. Avid campers were also twice as likely to have worked from the campsite or camped during winter. Interestingly, campers who self-identified as LGBTQ+ were 51 percent more likely to have camped alone at least one time in 2022.

"I believe it is always good to have experiences alone. Not all the time though. I would say as a woman alone, take safety precautions," says The Dyrt camper Alice J. of Colorado. "Let people know where you are going and check in. Make sure you have all your supplies and tools and safety equipment and know how to use them. I suggest a dry run close by. Check the tires. Bring something to do in case of bad weather, like hobbies or books or crafts."

Camping alone can be intimidating, especially for a first-timer. The Dyrt PRO members can enjoy their solo trips without worries thanks to increasingly robust PRO Maps features including cell service, free camping , dump stations, water stations, overnight parking and more.

"I saw a lot of solo campers this year, especially women," says Annette Sallee, who owns Netties Mountain View Retreat in Buckley, Washington. "I guess during the pandemic people went camping to be with their friends and family. As the pressures of work and life resume, I think they are looking for quiet time and to get away from it all."

