Solo Exhibition of Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang, International Preeminent Artist of First Class Standing, Amazes the Art World at Palais du Louvre

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xingyi Gu, Professor of Guangzhou University School of Humanities announced that Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang's solo art exhibition "Seeing Two Worlds in One Flower" was held at Palais du Louvre in Paris between October 10 and 12. Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang is a world-renowned painter. Throughout Asia, she is the only artist to whom the New York Academy of Art conferred the title of international preeminent artist of first class standing. The exhibition is located at the Hall des Marechaux of the Musee des Arts Decoratifs.

The art world has classified the quality of ink painting into four different levels: Class of Proficiency, Class of Wonderment, Class of Divinity, and Class of Ease. Artwork of the Class of Proficiency has the ability to present a resemblance of objective reality, achieving likeness in form. This is the first stage of artistic creation. The art world calls it the stage of sketching. This is a stage that an artist cannot skip, yet they also cannot remain at this status quo, because this is an elementary stage. The next level is the Class of Wonderment. Artworks of this Class demonstrates highly skilled techniques. The artist is able to paint anything at will without revealing any trace of effort. However, one also cannot remain stagnant at this stage.

The next level after the Class of Wonderment is the Class of Divinity where the art carries likeness of 'form' and likeness of 'spirit.' In ink painting, the highest state of accomplishment is the Class of Ease where the artist attains natural ease by using simple brushstrokes to fully capture the form. With the most succinct brushwork and the most superb technique, the artist depicts objective reality and attains a state of miraculousness where both form and spirit are fully captured. This is the kind of art that viewers never get tired of appreciating; it leaves a wonderful aftertaste.

Simply put, the artistry of Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang has attained the highest level of artistry in ink painting which is the Class of Ease. One of Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang's paintings Pomegranates in a Basket realized a top auction price of US$1.27 million at the Gianguan Auction House in New York on March 13 of this year. It clearly shows that the art of Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang is recognized by art collectors and people of foresight alike. This exhibition showcases 27 of Professor Wang's extraordinary artworks each of which has reached the height of the Class of Ease.

More than 200 distinguished members of society, artists, collectors, entrepreneurs, and art lovers attended the exhibition opening; including representatives from French museums, professors from French art institutes, French nobilities, renowned artists, celebrities, representatives from auction houses, art critics and journalists from major news media. They all marveled at the artworks and expressed their praises. They considered this an unprecedented experience for French people.

Many renowned art experts spoke highly of these artworks – including art critic Aude de Kerros, the Artistic Director of Musée Cernuschi Eric Lefebvre, Francesca Baldi of Centre Pompidou, President of Académie International de peinture à l'encre, Mr. Robert Faure, and several representatives from the Pompidou Centre. They were astonished that the level of artistry of Eastern ink paintings surpassed that of traditional western art. Professor Wang is the only artist who achieved it!

From my understanding, this is the only large-scale solo exhibition of an Asian artist that has ever taken place in the Louvre Museum. The artistic accomplishment is proven to be of the excellence of an international preeminent artist of first class standing.

More than 200 distinguished members of society, artists, collectors, entrepreneurs, and art lovers attended Professor Yuhua Shouzhi Wang's solo exhibition "Seeing Two Worlds in One Flower" (Une Fleur Deux Mondes) at the Museum of Louvre in Paris.

