Solo Founder Launches Cybox Security: A Virtual Security Team for the AI-Era

Delivering Enterprise-Grade Code Protection Without the Need for a Full Security Team

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybox Security today announced its entry into the cybersecurity landscape with a mission to provide enterprise-grade security to development teams without requiring a dedicated security department. Founded by Hayim Gabay, a technology and product leader with more than a decade of CTO experience, Cybox Security acts as a Virtual Security Team for the AI era, unifying multilayer analysis into a single workflow that enables teams to ship software faster and more confidently.

Hayim Gabay, Founder of Cybox Security, launching a "Virtual Security Team" for the AI-Era.

As AI accelerates software development, it has also introduced new layers of risk. Developers now produce three to four times more code using AI assistants, yet recent research shows that more than 45% of AI-generated code contains security vulnerabilities, with some languages exceeding a 70% failure rate. Organizations report a 10x increase in monthly security findings, overwhelming teams with issues that manual reviews or traditional DevSecOps processes can no longer handle. Existing scanners add to the strain, flooding teams with noise, false positives, and fragmented reports that slow development and increase exposure.

Cybox Security was designed to close this gap by putting security directly in the hands of developers. Instead of relying on slow, overloaded security teams, Cybox surfaces clear, contextualized findings inside the code itself, allowing developers to see in one place what the issue is, why it matters, and how to fix it without navigating complex dashboards or waiting for approval.

The platform functions as a full security team for small and mid-sized engineering groups by automating enterprise-grade analysis across code, dependencies, secrets, and configurations. Its contextual engine reduces false positives and ensures developers spend time fixing real, exploitable vulnerabilities rather than sorting through noise.

Gabay explains the philosophy and long-term vision behind the product: "AI has transformed software development, but it has also transformed the threat landscape. AI-assisted developers are producing three to four times more code, yet security findings are up 10x. In some vulnerability categories, such as cross-site scripting, AI-generated code fails to prevent issues in up to 86% of test cases. My vision with Cybox Security is that any team, from a solo developer to a growing startup, can get the same level of protection as a large enterprise, powered by virtual security teammates that work alongside their developers instead of slowing them down."

Cybox Security is now available for early access to development teams worldwide. More information is available at cybox.ai.

About Cybox Security

Cybox Security is a Virtual Security Team for the AI era that gives fast-moving development teams enterprise-grade code protection without the cost of a full security staff. The platform unifies security across code, cloud, and runtime in one smart, powerful system and presents issues in a clear, developer-first workflow so teams can find and fix real vulnerabilities long before they reach production.

Media Contact

Hayim Gabay

Founder, Cybox Security

Website: https://cybox.ai

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +972-52-3373777

SOURCE Cybox Security