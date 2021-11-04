SoLo Funds adds Board Member and Director of Growth to Team

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoLo Funds , Inc. ("Solo"), an innovative consumer finance marketplace, today announced the addition of Faith Sedlin and Nicole Bayard to the SoLo team. Faith joins as the company's newest Board Member, focusing on product innovation, growth, and supporting SoLo's Founders. Nicole will serve as SoLo's Director of Growth, leading a cross-functional team to drive growth through strategic product initiatives, market expansion, and community engagement.

In tandem with her role as SoLo Board Member, Faith is the president of JustFaithLLC, which partners with leadership teams to accelerate growth at mid to late-stage consumer companies. Faith previously served as CMO of Kiva, Redbubble, and Siri, bringing 20 years of experience in public and private consumer marketplaces and fintech companies. Faith is also an advisor in Astia, a non-profit dedicated to investing in women-led high growth ventures.

"I'm inspired by Solo Fund's impact through lending in underserved communities," said SoLo Funds Board Member, Faith Sedlin. "I look forward to joining the Board of Directors helping Solo Funds to drive innovation, long-term growth, and community impact."

Nicole joins SoLo with a background that spans financial technology, marketplaces, and social enterprise. Before SoLo, Nicole served as Head of Commercial for EdAid, an FCA authorized financial technology platform that partners with universities and professional schools on affordable payment options. From 2015 to 2017, Nicole led community marketing initiatives for Etsy, activating a global base of 1.7MM sellers to drive organic growth, brand awareness, and retention for the online marketplace.

"I decided to join SoLo because of the team's ambitious vision for the future of the global financial system," said Nicole Bayard, SoLo Funds Head of Growth. "Banking originally started as a community institution, and SoLo is committed to putting its members—its community—back at the center of the financial equation."

Where access to money is a primary concern for many Americans, SoLo is a first-of-its-kind on-demand marketplace that allows users to access and supply funds for immediate needs based on their own terms and 100% voluntary fee structure.

"As an organization, we're extremely intentional on recruiting support that's purpose driven and diverse. Faith and Nicole are incredible examples of that effort as we are ecstatic about Faith joining our board for her previous experience at Kiva and Nicole's experience building communities at Etsy but also for their perspective as women."

SoLo recently announced Seth Metcalf joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Since launching in 2018, SoLo has added leaders from Wise, FICO and numerous leading financial organizations to assist their journey. In February, SoLo announced its Series A led by Acme VC and notable angel investors such as Zac Bookman from Open Gov and Arlan Hamilton.

SoLo is an innovative community where its members supply and have flexible access to capital. Driven to provide access for all, SoLo provides an alternative to access capital that is simple, empowering and community driven. Today they are focused on evolving its impact across its members but grounded in the same hope and mission: to build a community that enables financial autonomy for all. To learn more about SoLo Funds, visit www.solofunds.com

