SoLo Funds Launches 'SoLo IQ,': The AI-Powered Financial Coach Built on $1B+ Transactions

The Only Personalized Financial LLM On the Market Delivers Smart Money Tools and Insights Straight to Consumers

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoLo Funds, the US's largest community finance platform, is announcing today 'SoLo IQ,' the only AI-powered personalized financial LLM assistant that offers members hyper-personalized tips and advice on how to budget, build wealth, and analyze spending behavior to help reach money goals. 'SoLo IQ's' core differentiator leverages nearly a decade of data, infrastructure, and intelligence developed from billions in transaction volume and 2 million+ users on the platform, allowing the model to understand financial behavior at the transaction level better than all known models. This new product release unlocks the power of customized budgeting, cash flow predictions, and risk insights far beyond what other LLMs in the market can do on their own. 'SoLo IQ' marks the first time in history that a consumer will be able to securely interact with an LLM that can provide the accurate guidance needed to achieve financial freedom.

LLMs, including the most advanced systems, have limited access to users' personal financial data, limiting the ability to deliver truly personalized financial insights, budgeting help, or risk assessments at the individual level. 'SoLo IQ' was built differently by redefining how AI not only understands, but improves your finances by bringing LLM intelligence and real-world financial context together based on your real-time data - not generic assumptions. To use 'SoLo IQ', users connect their financial accounts securely and seamlessly, enabling the power of SoLo IQ to provide personalized financial assistance. SoLo members will immediately have access to SoLo IQ. Non-SoLo members will be able to access SoLo IQ at MySoLoIQ.com . SoLo Funds has deep roots in AI, where it's been using machine learning technology since its inception to create industry-leading risk models. This product expansion signifies SoLo's commitment to being an AI-centric fintech company.

"With 'SoLo IQ', we're reimagining what it means to be an intelligent, community-driven financial partner that has the customer's financial well-being at the center," says Rodney Williams, Co-Founder and President of SoLo Funds. "Financial literacy doesn't work when it's not personalized to consumers' experiences and data. This is about supercharging consumers' financial knowledge in a way that is bespoke to each user's financial position."

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SOURCE SoLo Funds