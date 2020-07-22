SOLO® launches initiative to benefit families in need

The initiative is called SOLO Supports and includes a new direct-to-consumer website – www.SOLOSupports.com – featuring licensed merchandise with such iconic SOLO designs as the famed red cup; familiar Greek Anthora cup, recognized as a New York City staple; and retro Jazz print, which is sure to bring back nostalgic memories of the '90s. Twenty percent of all proceeds from the online sales go to Feeding America, with SOLO making a commitment to provide funding for at least 1.5 million meals over the next two years.

"America's love for the SOLO brand has always given us a unique opportunity to bring people together for big celebrations or simple weekday meals," said SOLO's Kimberly Healy, Vice President – Product Strategy and Management. "With our new SOLO Supports initiative, we now have the chance to come together to do even more – to help those in our communities who face food insecurity every day here in the United States."

The SOLO brand has evolved significantly since first releasing the paper cone cup in 1936. Today, its broad product portfolio includes designs beloved by millions that have achieved a high level of status in American pop culture. "These designs have become synonymous with fun times," notes Brea Keating, Digital Transformation lead. "We want to honor that cultural significance while building upon SOLO's legacy of supporting our communities. The SOLO Supports initiative reflects the spirit of the Anthora cup's tagline, 'We Are Happy to Serve You' while embracing public participation in a shared mission."

Visit www.solosupports.com for more information about the history of these revered brands and SOLO Supports' commitment to Feeding America and to check out apparel and lifestyle products.

About SOLO

Since 1936, SOLO has inspired millions to celebrate food, fun and family at dinner tables, picnics, office water coolers and restaurants. As the creator of the iconic Red SOLO Cup, SOLO offers a wide variety of tabletop solutions to help you focus on the moments that matter. Visit www.SOLOcup.com for tips to add a little fun into every drink or meal you serve.

SOLO is a registered trademark of Dart Container Corporation.

About SOLOSupports.com

America: SOLO is happy to serve you, through the good and bad, the monumental and mundane, the epic and ordinary. Now, through a new initiative called SOLO Supports, we're exploring new ways to best serve you, beginning with a commitment to provide 1.5 million meals to those in need through Feeding America. Every dollar helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

SOURCE SOLO

Related Links

http://www.SOLOcup.com

