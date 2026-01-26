Solo Launches Solo Studio, Expands Platform Capabilities Across Home Energy Markets

New self-serve design platform gives contractors unprecedented control; company secures two U.S. patents for proposal technology

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo, the leading proposal management platform for home energy contractors, today announced the launch of Solo Studio, a new self-serve design solution that gives solar and home energy professionals full control over the proposal creation process. The release marks a significant evolution in how contractors design, price, and close deals across solar, battery storage, roofing, HVAC, and other home energy verticals.

Solo Studio combines Solo's proven proposal engine, integrated financing marketplace, and compliance tools with powerful in-house design capabilities. The result: contractors can create accurate, finance-ready proposals on their own timeline without sacrificing the quality and trust for which Solo is known.

"Our customers asked for more control, and Solo Studio delivers exactly that," said Tom O'Keefe, CEO. "Whether you're a large EPC running hundreds of designs per week or a growing team looking to reduce costs and turnaround time, Solo Studio puts you in the driver's seat while keeping everything connected to our financing and compliance ecosystem."

Expanding Into Adjacent Home Energy Markets

Solo Studio arrives alongside expanded platform capabilities that position Solo as the unified sales enablement layer for the broader home energy industry. Contractors can now create bundled proposals that include solar, battery storage, roofing, HVAC systems, and energy efficiency upgrades within a single workflow. New vertical-specific templates, including dedicated Battery, Roofing, and HVAC Templates launching in the coming months, enable teams to capture revenue across multiple service lines without adopting separate tools.

"The home energy market is converging," said Tim Price, Chief Revenue Officer. "Homeowners want a single conversation about solar, backup power, and efficiency. Solo gives contractors the ability to have that conversation with confidence, backed by accurate designs and financing that works across product categories."

Strengthened Financial Integrations

Solo has also enhanced its Marketplace, the platform's integrated financing hub. New lender partners can now go live in weeks rather than months, giving contractors faster access to loan, lease, and PPA options. Real-time credit checks and side-by-side payment comparisons remain central to the in-home sales experience, helping reps close deals on the spot with financing already approved.

Two U.S. Patents Granted for Proposal Technology

In further validation of Solo's technical leadership, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently granted the company two patents related to its web-based proposal creation technology.

[PATENT No: US 12,353,803 B2] [Systems and Methods to Propose a Project: This patent covers a system that uses 3D point cloud data to automatically analyze rooftops, simulate sun exposure, and generate interactive solar installation proposals with optimal panel placement and energy production estimates for sales presentations. Full details available here .]

[PATENT No: US 12,412,005 B2] [Systems and Methods to Model a Site: This patent covers a system for generating 3D models of sites using point cloud data and imagery, identifying roof surfaces, vertices, and edges through neural networks to create accurate representations for project proposals such as solar installations. Full details available here .]

These patents reflect years of innovation focused on making the proposal process faster, more accurate, and more intuitive for sales teams. They underscore Solo's commitment to building technology that gives our partners a genuine competitive advantage.

Availability

Solo Studio is available now to new and existing Solo customers. For more information, visit gosolo.io/meet-solo-studio or contact sales: https://gosolo.io/book-demo/ .

About Solo

Solo is the original home energy proposal management platform, trusted by contractors nationwide to design, propose, and finance residential solar, battery storage, and home energy projects. By unifying design accuracy, integrated financing, and compliance tools in a single workflow, Solo helps sales teams close more deals and deliver projects that get built as promised. Learn more at gosolo.io.

Media Contact

Lindsay Britt

(385) 396-7009

[email protected]

SOURCE Solo