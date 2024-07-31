Solo Motorsports Milton Named Exclusive Authorized Repair Facility for Stables Motor Condos, Setting a New Standard in Automotive Excellence

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Motorsports Milton is thrilled to announce its prestigious selection as the Authorized Repair Facility for all Stables Motor Condos garage owners. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone, enhancing the automotive care available to car collectors and enthusiasts across the Atlanta metro area.

Pioneering Automotive Excellence

With the new partnership, Solo Motorsports Milton will provide exclusive benefits to all Stables Motor Condos and Personal Warehouse owners through a Preferred Customer Card. This premium membership offers a suite of perks, including concierge service pickup and drop-off, discounted labor and parts rates, and other exclusive advantages. Located conveniently adjacent to Stables Motor Condos Alpharetta with nine additional locations throughout metro Atlanta, Solo Motorsports Milton ensures that top-tier service is always within reach for its distinguished clientele.

Elevating the Customer Experience

"We proudly announce our partnership with Stables Motor Condos, where precision meets passion," said Suki and Sana Bhatti, Managing Partners of Solo Motorsports Milton. "As the managing partners, we're enthusiastic about the opportunity to elevate our clients' fleet with top-notch repairs. Our highly trained technicians are dedicated to providing a seamless fusion of expertise and excellence in automotive care. Whether it's routine maintenance, performance upgrades, or custom tuning, our team is equipped to meet the highest standards of quality and precision."

Jeff Beal, Managing Partner of Stables Motor Condos, echoed this sentiment: "We congratulate Solo Motorsports Milton for their unwavering commitment to excellence, and we're excited to welcome them as a Stables Motor Condos Authorized Repair Facility. Their outstanding service, advanced repair techniques, and dedication to quality make them an invaluable partner to our community. This agreement highlights our strong relationship, as they have been providing exceptional service to my vehicles for some time now."

A Shared Vision for Superior Service

The partnership between Stables Motor Condos and Solo Motorsports Milton aims to create synergies and leverage their shared customer base to deliver unparalleled value to the local car community. The goal is to foster a loyalty program that benefits Stables Motor Condos and Solo Motorsports Milton clients, enhancing the overall ownership experience for car collectors and enthusiasts.

About Solo Motorsports Milton

Solo Motorsports Milton is renowned for its high-end automotive repair and maintenance services for luxury European vehicles, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, MINI, VW, Alfa Romeo, and Lamborghini. The team at Solo Motorsports is committed to precision and excellence, offering a comprehensive range of services from general auto repair and routine maintenance to performance upgrades and custom tuning. Strategically located at 5630 Commerce Blvd, Alpharetta, GA, Solo Motorsports Milton continues to set the benchmark in luxury automotive care.

For more details about Solo Motorsports Milton and the services offered, please get in touch with Suki Bhatti at 770.679.SOLO (7656) or visit www.SoloMotorSportsMilton.com .

About Stables Motor Condos

Founded in 2017, Stables Motor Condos is a private garage and storage condominium facility designed for car collectors, motorsports enthusiasts, RV/boat owners, hobbyists, and those needing additional business or personal storage space. The complex, located at 5705 Stables Way, Alpharetta, GA, features over 130,000 square feet of first-of-its-kind garage condos and flex space. Designed as a resort-style country club, it represents the next generation of in-car storage and is purposely built to fit the modern lifestyle.

For more information about Stables Motor Condos, please contact Sana Bhatti at 1-404-333-9846 or [email protected] or visit www.stablesmotorcondos.com .

