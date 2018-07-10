Solo New York Collaborates With Macy's to Launch "BLANKSLATE by Solo" Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York, a leading, urban-inspired designer of backpacks, totes, duffels, briefs, and sleeves – and maker of the current top-selling backpack in all of North America – today announced the launch of BLANKSLATE by Solo, a unique new collection developed in collaboration with Macy's and available exclusively at Macy's stores across North America.

Designed for the young, on-the-go professional and digital native, BLANKSLATE by Solo features streamlined designs in an urban-cool palette, adding both substance and style to any look. The collection is built to support the day's adventures with modern hardware, padded laptop compartments and intuitive pockets. Inspired by the sharp lines of modern architecture and the energy of city streets, the BLANKSLATE by Solo collection offers the ideal carryalls for anything from weekday to weekend. The BLANKSLATE by Solo logo only appears on the bag interior, adding to the collection's sleek look.

"We're extremely proud to be working with Macy's and of our design team for coming up with the BLANKSLATE by Solo Collection. We know it will strike a chord with a younger audience that wants both style and quality at a fair price," said Serkan Ozturkcan, Solo New York Vice President of Marketing. "The collection is a gorgeous mix of styles and materials that tap into Solo's urban-inspired design approach while also bringing a refined and sleek look."

The BLANKSLATE by Solo collection includes twelve different pieces including backpacks, briefcases, a hybrid backpack / briefcase, duffle and messenger. Select products in the collection are available in different colorways, including black, grey and dark brown.

BLANKSLATE by Solo is available today in Macy's Stores nationwide with MSRP's ranging from $60 to $110.

Back in 2008, we committed to shake up an old industry and make cool, stylish bag and tablet case designs with thoughtful details available to everyone. Since then, the streets of New York have provided endless inspiration for us. Everything we design has unique style, sparked by the sights and sounds of the city. While New York is a place we call home, that dynamic spirit translates everywhere. Learn more at http://solo-ny.com and join us on Instagram @SoloNewYork.

