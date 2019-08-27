Solo New York Continues Expansion in Partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York ( https://solo-ny.com ), a leading, urban-inspired designer of backpacks, totes, duffels, briefs, and sleeves, continues to expand its presence in the outdoor retail space, announcing a new partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Solo New York announces retail partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors

A selection of urban-savvy Solo New York bags is displayed in an end cap at select Academy Sports + Outdoors locations. Designs include Solo New York's collegiate athletics-inspired Varsity Collection of lightweight, stylish bags that reflect the rapid growth of customers seeking active lifestyle apparel and accessories, and a perfect fit for Academy Sports + Outdoors. In 2018, NPD Group's Future of Apparel study found that activewear represented 24 percent of total apparel industry sales, and is forecast to continue growing.

"Solo New York is proud to be working with Academy Sports + Outdoors as we continue to expand in the active lifestyle and outdoor space," said Serkan Ozturkcan, Vice President of Marketing, Solo New York. "Our customers are blurring the lines between urban and active styles, and our designs reflect their lifestyle: sleek and functional for everyday use, whether a work trip or hiking trip, and all at an approachable price point."

The selection of Solo products now available at the select Academy retail locations includes the Draft Backpack and Region Backpack from the Varsity Collection, Navigate Backpack from the Nomad Collection, and Launch Backpack from the Force Collection. These products are available at Academy locations in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, and San Antonio, Texas; Springfield, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Atlanta, Georgia; and Nashville, Tennessee.

About Solo New York:

Back in 2008, we committed to shake up an old industry and make cool, stylish bag and tablet case designs with thoughtful details available to everyone. Since then, the streets of New York have provided endless inspiration for us. Everything we design has unique style, sparked by the sights and sounds of the city. While New York is a place we call home, that dynamic spirit translates everywhere. Learn more at https://solo-ny.com and on Instagram, @SoloNewYork .

Media Contact:

Matt Bennett

303-909-0530

220593@email4pr.com

SOURCE Solo New York

