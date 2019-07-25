Solo New York Launches New Downtown Travel Collection

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York ( https://solo-ny.com ), a leading, urban-inspired designer of backpacks, totes, duffels, briefs, and sleeves, today unveiled the new Downtown Travel Collection, a sharp new collection that's designed for the busy traveller looking for a weekend escape.

Based on the success of the brand's Duane Hybrid backpack / briefcase - the top-selling laptop bag in the U.S. (NPD Group) - Solo New York has expanded the Downtown Collection to include a unique collection of five travel-ready bags, including three new duffels, a backpack and an accessory kit. The style, features and approachable price points make the Downtown Travel Collection a perfect choice for those looking to get out of the office for weekend getaway.

"Solo New York has always been about creating designs that go above and beyond the needs of our customers, and the new Downtown Travel Collection demonstrates that you can have it all: good-looking, durable bags with all the amenities needed to create memories on weekends away," said Serkan Ozturkcan, Vice President of Marketing, Solo New York. "It's always exciting to see how our brand becomes a part of our customers' lifestyles, whether they are at the office or traveling for the weekend."

Solo New York launches the new Downtown Travel Collection in collaboration with professional skateboarder Dave Bachinsky, founder of ShapeThree, a project that uses recycled skateboard decks to create handmade designs. Bachinsky crafted two custom ShapeThree handles for the Travel Collection roller duffels, and with them he traveled throughout London for a skate competition. Bachinsky is the latest Solo Creator, a series profiling aspirational individuals. The Solo Creators video documenting Bachinsky's travels and ShapeThree is available at: https://solo-ny.com/pages/dave-bachinsky .

Launched in grey with black accents, the Downtown Travel Collection includes the following designs:

Leroy Rolling Duffel: The 49L Leroy duffel meets carry-on requirements for most major airlines and features two front zippered pockets, a separate sho/laundry compartment, push-button telescoping handle system, and easy-glide wheels. MSRP: $119.99

Grand Travel TSA Backpack: A versatile yet stylish travel workhorse, the Grand Travel backpack features a TSA checkpoint-friendly design, fully padded 15.6" laptop compartment, large, 30L capacity main compartment, front quick pocket and side mesh pockets, a back panel that slides over luggage handles, multiple carry handles, padded back and back straps, and compression straps in the main compartment for tighter packing. MSRP: $99

Avenue C Rolling Duffel: The 49L Avenue C roller duffel features a front zippered pocket, removable and adjustable shoulder strap, push-button telescoping handle system, and easy glide wheels. MSRP: $129.99

Highline Duffel: The sizable, 54L Highline duffel comes ready to roll with a fully padded 15.6" laptop pocket, front zippered pocket, separate shoe/laundry compartment, and a removable and adjustable shoulder strap. MSRP: $79.99

Liberty Accessory Kit: Designed to keep the loose ends organized and fit into any carry on, the Liberty Accessory Kit features a zippered main compartment with organization and a front pocket for easy access items. MSRP: $19.99

The Downtown Travel Collection is available today at https://solo-ny.com/collections/downtown-travel.

About Solo New York:

Back in 2008, we committed to shake up an old industry and make cool, stylish bag and tablet case designs with thoughtful details available to everyone. Since then, the streets of New York have provided endless inspiration for us. Everything we design has unique style, sparked by the sights and sounds of the city. While New York is a place we call home, that dynamic spirit translates everywhere. Learn more at https://solo-ny.com and on Instagram, @SoloNewYork .

