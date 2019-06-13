Solo New York to Unveil New Collections at 2019 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York ( http://solo-ny.com ), a leading, urban-inspired designer of backpacks, totes, duffels, briefs, and sleeves, will showcase several new collections and its most popular collections at the 2019 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market.

Privately held and family-owned, Solo New York is one of the fastest-growing bag brands in the United States. Solo's functional, urban-inspired designs resound with those who value the brand's unique mix of style, function, and approachable pricing.

Solo New York - Travel Collection

At the 2019 OR Summer Market Solo will be profiling Force, a sleek, technical and water-repellent collection of bags. The line consists of a rolltop backpack, duffel bag, briefcase, and sling bag made with weatherproof materials for the urban adventurer to protect their gear from the elements.

In time for the summer travel season, Solo is expanding the popular Downtown Collection with Downtown Travel, which includes three unique duffels, a travel-ready backpack, and an accessories kit. The Downtown Travel collection is designed for the style-conscious person who needs smart, dependable bags ready for globetrotting. As part of the Travel Collection, Solo will feature limited edition bags from a collaboration with ShapeThree, a project that uses recycled skateboard wood and was founded by professional skateboarder, Dave Bachinsky.

"We've had a lot of interest from retailers in the outdoor space and we're excited to be showcasing our brand at the 2019 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market," said Serkan Ozturkcan, Vice President of Marketing, Solo New York. "As a brand, we're also taking meaningful steps to reduce our environmental footprint: our entire headquarters building is powered by a rooftop solar array, we have a zero-tolerance plastic water bottle policy and we have some exciting new eco-friendly products in the works as well."

Solo welcomes outdoor buyers, retailers and the media to explore its newest collections and designs at 2019 Outdoor Retailer Booth 34135 UL. Solo's unique display area is a new design that integrates shipping containers and raw materials to reflect the brand's urban identity.

About Solo New York:

Back in 2008, we committed to shake up an old industry and make cool, stylish bag and tablet case designs with thoughtful details available to everyone. Since then, the streets of New York have provided endless inspiration for us. Everything we design has unique style, sparked by the sights and sounds of the city. While New York is a place we call home, that dynamic spirit translates everywhere. Learn more at https://solo-ny.com and on Instagram, @SoloNewYork .

