Solo New York's Duane Hybrid Now Top-Selling Laptop Backpack in U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York, a leading, urban-inspired designer of backpacks, totes, duffels, briefs, and sleeves, today announced that, according to data from The NPD Group, the brand's Duane Hybrid Briefcase / Backpack is currently the top-selling laptop backpack in the United States. The NPD Group, Inc. is one of the largest market research companies in the world that monitors consumer purchase data from over 165,000 stores.

The Duane Hybrid is a perfectly sized backpack with multiple pockets and a special feature - tuck the straps away in the hideaway back pocket and it transforms into a briefcase. Hybrids are hot and reflect a change in consumer preferences, and Solo New York's Duane rose to the top with great features, an easy style that works in casual and professional settings, and integrated protection for laptops, tablets and stowage for other everyday needs – a perfect choice for the on-the-go lifestyle.

Inspired by the exciting buzz of Lower Manhattan and a mix of urban and every day, the Duane Hybrid channels a downtown spirit into stylish yet laid-back appeal. The design complements the urban lifestyle with an ever-cool black and grey color palette. The success of the Duane hybrid demonstrates changing tastes among consumers as they look for designs with all the desired functionality.

"The Solo New York team is extremely proud to see the Duane Hybrid become the best-selling laptop backpack in the entire US," said Solo New York Vice President of Sales, Nick Byrne. "The success of the Duane hybrid demonstrates how people want both style and function at a fair price. It's such an honor to have a bag design resound with so many customers and it makes us even more excited about the new products Solo is launching soon."

Solo New York is one of the fastest-growing bag brands in the U.S. with products in over 21,000 retail locations and a portfolio of more than 200 products. In collaboration with Macy's, the brand recently launched a new collection, BLANKSLATE by Solo, available exclusively at Macy's stores.

The Duane Hybrid is available online at solo-ny.com and in major retailers across the nation.

Available in Gray and just-released in Black. MSRP: $49.99

Duane Hybrid Specifications:

Briefcase transforms into backpack

Fully padded 15.6" laptop compartment

Internal iPad/tablet pocket

Large front pocket with organizer section

Two front quick-access pockets

Padded carry handles with magnetic snaps

Removable/adjustable shoulder strap

Hideaway padded backpack straps for added comfort

Polyester body

Body size: 12.5" x 17" x 5"

Laptop size: 15.2" x 10.4" x 1.7"

Weight: 2.1lbs

Back in 2008, we committed to shake up an old industry and make cool, stylish bag and tablet case designs with thoughtful details available to everyone. Since then, the streets of New York have provided endless inspiration for us. Everything we design has unique style, sparked by the sights and sounds of the city. While New York is a place we call home, that dynamic spirit translates everywhere. Learn more at http://solo-ny.com and join us on Instagram @SoloNewYork.

