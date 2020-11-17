Solo New York's Popular Re:cycled Collection of Bags Now Made with Ocean Bound Recycled Plastic

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York ( http://solo-ny.com ), one of the largest bag brands in the world, today announces that its Re:cycled Collection of bags is now made with recycled ocean-bound plastic.

Tens of millions of plastic bottles are discarded every day and the vast majority end up in landfills across the globe. Over time, landfill plastic and other waste ends up in waterways and the ocean; Global Recycled Standard estimates that 80% of the ocean's plastic originated on land.

"Single-use plastic is clearly an environmental problem, and Solo New York is working hard to do everything we can to help alleviate that by removing ocean bound plastic from landfills and reusing it for our bags, as well as many other initiatives to significantly reduce waste that we generate as a company," said Serkan Anders, Vice President of Marketing, Solo New York. "We've learned so much over the past several years, and we're extremely proud to now be removing ocean bound plastics from landfills. Our goal as a company is to remove 40 million discarded bottles by 2024."

The fabric used by Solo is certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), an international, voluntary, full product standard that sets requirements for third-party certification of recycled content, chain of custody, social and environmental practices and chemical restrictions.

Introduced in 2020, Solo's Re:cycled Collection gives new life to discarded plastic bottles, which are re-spun into a high quality and lightweight recycled PET Polyester yarn used for Solo backpacks, roller bags, laptop sleeves, totes, and duffels, with prices ranging from just $24.99 to $129.99.

"Our goal has always been twofold: make our products and processes more sustainable, but also make sure that our recycled bags are accessible to the broad range of customers who care about the environment," added Anders. "Contrary to what many people believe, using recycled materials doesn't have to make products cost more."

The use of ocean bound plastic is the latest advancement by Solo to improve the sustainability of its products, and follows the bag brand's recent shift to 100% Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) certified recycled, recyclable and biodegradable packaging, tags and stuffing. Solo is also replacing all poly bags (necessary for keeping moisture out during transport) with biodegradable and compostable bags made of non-GMO corn starch on its eco-friendly products.

About Solo New York:

Founded in 2008, Solo is one of the largest bag brands in North America, and is part of US Luggage Co., a third-generation family owned and operated NY company. Solo New York takes design inspiration from the streets of New York, and is known for making stylish, sustainable, tech-ready backpacks, totes, duffels, briefs, and sleeves. Solo New York's Re:cycled Collection, first announced in early 2020, uses material made from recycled PET bottles. Learn more at https://solo-ny.com and on Instagram, @SoloNewYork .

