SOLO® Partners with Multiple NASCAR Tracks

SOLO® Establishes New Partnership with Multiple NASCAR Tracks Races in the 2026 Season

MASON, Mich., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Original Sign of Good Times," SOLO® will be a partner at ten races across three tracks beginning May 8: Watkins Glen International, Michigan International Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway.

"Our race weekends are about having a good time so it's natural to partner with SOLO, the brand whose products are the original sign of good times," said T.R. Stape, NASCAR Managing Director & VP Integrated Media. "I can't wait to see our fans put their products to use on race day! Solo is the perfect brand to elevate their race day experience."

SOLO is ready to celebrate with race fans as the Original Sign of Good Times. With a range of bowls, cups and plates for every occasion, SOLO is a must-have for any summer celebration – whether at home or at the track.

"SOLO is excited to join our first-ever NASCAR season," said Kimberly Healy, Senior Vice President SOLO Brand. "We can't wait to celebrate with race fans and bring the SOLO fun vibes to the party. Whether it's on the couch with friends, in the crowd with the fans or down in the pit lane, SOLO is part of the action – connecting people and keeping the good times rolling."

SOLO has been helping people enjoy the food and drinks they love with the people they love for decades. SOLO fans use their beloved brand's full range of everyday and party supplies to bring together family, friends, fun and good times with ease. SOLO is also raising a cup this year for a milestone anniversary: "Cheers to 50 Years" as 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic party cup. Today, SOLO is an iconic brand of Dart Container, based in mid-Michigan. Learn more at www.solocup.com.

Fans can watch the races at Watkins Glen International May 8-10; Michigan International Speedway June 5-7; and Chicagoland Speedway July 3-5.

View the full 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

About Chicagoland Speedway

Chicagoland Speedway will make its return to the NASCAR schedule in 2026 for the first time in seven years. One of the premier tracks on the NASCAR circuit from its opening in 2001 to 2019, the Speedway is a highly competitive 1.5-mile tri-oval intermediate speedway in Joliet, Illinois. Located just outside the

Chicago metropolitan area, the speedway provides convenient access to one of the nation's top cities, offering a world-class race weekend experience unlike any other. Fans can purchase tickets at www.chicagolandspeedway.com and get all of the latest information.

About Michigan International Speedway

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway (MIS) is one of the fastest tracks in NASCAR. The two-mile track – with 18 degrees of banking and 73-feet wide sweeping turns – has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series for more than 50 years. Beyond the on-track action, MIS offers a wide variety of family-friendly entertainment options for fans of all ages. MIS is the largest registered campground in the state of Michigan with nearly 9,000 campsites across 1,400-plus acres. In addition to the annual NASCAR weekend, MIS hosts non-racing events including Nite Lites. For more information, visit mispeedway.com.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted "Best NASCAR Track" by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, X, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com and get all of the latest information by downloading the NASCAR tracks app at NASCAR TRACKS APP | WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL.

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SOURCE Dart Container