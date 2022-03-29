Solo Piano Group Releases Third Single From "The Piano Man" - Shock G

Shock G Artwork – "Hip Hop Doll" Part of Sotheby's Hip Hop Auction

OAKLAND, Calf., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As our world is ever-changing, we are reminded that music is a major part of our lives from celebrations to healing. TNT Recordings and the Solo Piano Group (SPG) continue to share their passion for the power of piano music by releasing original songs as well as interpretations by some of music's masters.

"We are preparing to release the third single from Shock G, founder of digital underground's interpretation of 'Willow Weep for Me,'" stated Atron Gregory, Shock G's manager and business partner. Written by Ann Ronell, 'Willow Weep for Me' is a jazz standard that has been recorded by numerous artists including Billy Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, and Lena Horne.

Previous Shock G piano interpretations released by SPG are 'To Zion', (written and performed by Grammy-award winner, Lauryn Hill) and 'Round Midnight', (composed by Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Thelonious Monk).

In addition to this release, the concept artwork for digital underground's "Hip Hop Doll" album (1989) created by Shock G is currently part of Sotheby's Hip Hop Auction through March 30, 2022. https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2022/hip-hop/original-concept-art-for-digital-undergrounds-hip

About the Solo Piano Group

Music industry manager/producer, Atron Gregory, initially created the Solo Piano Group (SPG) to recognize the lack of diversity in mood music by assembling accomplished pianists from different genres across the globe, i.e., Glen Pearson, Derek McKinney, Janice Maxie Reid, Michael Overall, and Dee Spencer. Shock G has reminded us that there is diversity through inclusion as the pianists who join SPG share their love and passion for music without the boundaries of genres.

About Shock G

Shock G, Gregory Edward Jacobs, was an internationally known artist writer, producer, and visual artist who played various instruments, including the piano. He was the founder of respected alternative Hip Hop group, digital underground. During his career he worked with multiple Grammy award winning artists including Prince, Dr. Dre, and Tupac Shakur, who began his career with digital underground. He passed away on April 22, 2021.

