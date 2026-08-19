Solo Stove Launches its Iconic Infinity Flame™ Propane Fire Pit in New Teak Steel Finish

Continuing Solo Stove's 18-month run of innovation designed

to transform how people gather outdoors

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Stove, the leading outdoor lifestyle brand within Solo Brands (OTCQB: SBDS), today announced the launch of its Infinity Flame™ Propane Fire Pit in a new Teak Steel finish, the latest addition to a series of innovations. The new finish expands the Infinity Flame line with a warmer, more design-forward option for consumers looking to unwind, connect, and enjoy the atmosphere of a wood fire with the ease of propane.

Solo Stove Infinity Flame

In a world where people are increasingly looking for ways to disconnect and spend more meaningful time together, the backyard has become one of the most valuable spaces in the home. Research commissioned by Solo Stove and conducted by Talker Research found that parents spend an average of three days a week there with friends and family, and 89% say they would spend even more time outside if the space felt more inviting.

The new Infinity Flame line was created to do exactly that—making the best part of the night easier to get to. With one turn of the dial, the patio shifts from an everyday space to somewhere you want to settle in, pour another glass, and stay awhile. Its Solo Stove Signature Flame™ delivers the movement, warmth, and atmosphere of a wood fire with the ease of propane—without the smoke, ash, or wait. The new Teak Steel finish brings a warmer, more design-forward aesthetic to the line, giving consumers an effortless way to make their outdoor spaces feel more inviting and refined.

"People are putting as much thought into their outdoor spaces as they do the rooms inside their homes," said John Larson, CEO of Solo Stove. "Infinity Flame was already designed to make gathering around a fire effortless. Teak Steel brings a natural yet elevated look to the experience, creating a centerpiece that feels at home in a thoughtfully designed backyard."

Key features include:

Wood-Fire Look, Propane Ease – Dual-burner design and precision airflow re-create the natural rise, swirl, and movement of a true wood fire — delivering natural-flame beauty with the simplicity of propane.

– Dual-burner design and precision airflow re-create the natural rise, swirl, and movement of a true wood fire — delivering natural-flame beauty with the simplicity of propane. Engineered With Quality Built to Last – Features a UV-resistant, teak woodgrain–patterned steel tabletop paired with a slatted steel frame and premium base built to resist rust, rain, and sun exposure for lasting performance.

– Features a UV-resistant, teak woodgrain–patterned steel tabletop paired with a slatted steel frame and premium base built to resist rust, rain, and sun exposure for lasting performance. Worry-Free Enjoyment – No smoke, no ash, no sparks—just clean, consistent flames. A wide, heat-dispersing design keeps hands safer.

– No smoke, no ash, no sparks—just clean, consistent flames. A wide, heat-dispersing design keeps hands safer. Easy Flame & Heat Control – Start and adjust your fire with a single control knob to deliver up to 72,000 BTUs with ~5.5 hours of burn time on a standard 20-lb propane tank.

– Start and adjust your fire with a single control knob to deliver up to 72,000 BTUs with ~5.5 hours of burn time on a standard 20-lb propane tank. Patio-Ready Design – This 42"-diameter Fire Pit's base and tabletop surface stay cool to the touch, while adjustable leveling feet make it ideal for any patio, turf, or more.

– This 42"-diameter Fire Pit's base and tabletop surface stay cool to the touch, while adjustable leveling feet make it ideal for any patio, turf, or more. Hidden Propane Tank. Seamless Access. – A built-in compartment conceals your propane tank. A magnetic-latching door with a pivoting arm makes tank changes quick and easy.

– A built-in compartment conceals your propane tank. A magnetic-latching door with a pivoting arm makes tank changes quick and easy. Integrated Heat Shield – Designed to help reduce heat exposure to internal components and the propane tank for added peace of mind.

– Designed to help reduce heat exposure to internal components and the propane tank for added peace of mind. Designed for Connection – Table-height form, integrated tabletop, and adjustable feet make this Fire Pit the natural centerpiece of any patio setup that comfortably seats 6-8 people.

"Since launching our first Infinity Flame last year, customers have told us how much they value the ease and warmth it brings to their evenings," said Liz Vanzura, CMO of Solo Stove. "Teak Steel gives them that same effortless experience in a new finish for their outdoor space and it's already shaping up to be a favorite."

To support the launch, Solo Stove will roll out a campaign centered on backyard transformations, including partnerships with outdoor design creators and the "Backyard Upgrade Kit Sweepstakes." The first 500 purchasers of the Teak Steel finish will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of 10 Backyard Upgrade Kits.

Solo Stove helps turn an ordinary evening into one people want to stay for. With instant flame, effortless warmth, and a design built around connection, Infinity Flame Teak Steel transforms the backyard into a more welcoming place to gather.

The All-New Infinity Flame Teak Steel retails for $799.99 and is available for purchase at SoloStove.com. Stay in the know on the latest product launches and brand happenings by following along on TikTok, Instagram and visiting SoloStove.com.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail partnerships, and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative, premium products across four outdoor lifestyle brands: Solo Stove, known for the world's most popular smokeless fire pits including the all-new Summit 24™ and Infinity Flame™ Propane Fire Pits, award-winning pizza ovens, the new innovative Windchill™ Cooler, the new premium Steelfire™ Griddle, and outdoor accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, a maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.

SOURCE Solo Stove