Solo Stove Launches Project S'More Outdoors with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

This July, every purchase helps fund campfire experience kits that give kids and families s'more time outside.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research shows nearly three-quarters of kids would rather spend time with friends outside than on screens — they just need someone to go with. This July, Solo Stove and Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster are making sure more of them get that chance.

Project S’More Outdoors

Solo Stove, the maker of the world's most popular smokeless fire pits, proudly announces Project S'More Outdoors, a purpose-led initiative in collaboration with Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster built to spark togetherness, a love for the outdoors, and the kind of memories that stick with kids for a lifetime. Together, the two organizations are helping kids trade more screen time for fresh air, real connection, and perfectly toasted s'mores, to help create more moments outside for kids and families.

Research tells a story most parents already feel: outdoor play has declined sharply over the last few decades, and screen time has filled the gap. And 73% of kids say they'd go outside more if they had someone to do it with (Kampgrounds of America Research). Solo Stove's own research reinforces why that matters — in a survey of 2,000 U.S. parents, 66% agreed that time outdoors strengthens family bonds, and one in five said a fire pit is where the most meaningful conversations in their family happen. That's the gap Project S'More Outdoors was built to fill.

"Every kid deserves to experience the feeling of sitting around a fire with friends, sharing stories, making s'mores, and creating memories outdoors," said John Larson, CEO, Solo Brands. "That's what Solo Stove is really about: bringing friends and family together outside."

To kick off the partnership, Solo Stove will welcome members of the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster for a full day outside — cooking hotdogs over an open fire, roasting s'mores, and learning outdoor skills, all led by "Solo Stove S'Mentors" trained to make the experience as safe as it is unforgettable. Participating families will also be given a campfire kit including a portable cooking stove and s'mores accessories to continue the tradition at home. This is just the beginning; Solo Stove and Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster are committed to building on this partnership in the months and years ahead, with the shared goal of getting more kids outside and keeping them there.

"Camp Hogan gives every child the opportunity to experience a summer filled with friendship, exploration, and fun. For just $10 a week, campers spend six weeks outdoors, guided by caring mentors in a safe and supportive space where they can unplug and simply be kids. We're grateful to partner with Solo Stove to build on those moments with a day around the campfire where campers will learn outdoor skills, roast s'mores, and make memories together," said Karen Schloer, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster. "Partnerships like this make an incredible summer even better."

At the end of the day, Solo Stove has always been about more than smokeless fire pits; it's about the stories told, the laughs shared, and the sticky, s'more-covered fingers that come with them.

"Through Project S'More Outdoors, Solo Stove and Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster are creating the conditions for real togetherness: kids and families, side by side, making memories that no screen could replicate," said Liz Vanzura, Solo Stove CMO. "Because the best ones are never made behind a screen, they're made around a fire."

As America marks its 250th birthday, Solo Stove is celebrating the way it knows best: bringing people together outside. In addition to partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to help create more moments outside for kids and families, Solo Stove is also proud to offer increased discounts to military members, teachers, and medical professionals throughout the month of July as a thank you for their service. To get involved, visit solostove.com, or donate directly to Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster at BGCLANC.org.

For more on the partnership, visit Solo Stove Project S'More Outdoors and follow along social: Instagram and TikTok

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail partnerships, and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative, premium products across four outdoor lifestyle brands: Solo Stove, known for the world's most popular smokeless fire pits including the all-new Summit 24™ and Infinity Flame™ Propane Fire Pits, award-winning pizza ovens, the new innovative Windchill™ Cooler, the new premium Steelfire™ Griddle, and outdoor accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, a maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.

About Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster

Since 1939, Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster has provided young people with safe, supportive places to learn and grow. The Club's mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, responsible, and productive citizens. Through Clubhouses, school-based programs, and Camp Hogan, Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster serves nearly 4,000 youth each year across Lancaster City and Columbia Borough. Programs promote academic success, workforce development, character and leadership development, STEM learning, and healthy lifestyles. Caring mentors help young people build confidence, develop new skills, and prepare for bright futures. Learn more about Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster at bgclanc.org or follow the Club on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Solo Stove