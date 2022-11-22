Solography Miami Debuts as First U.S. Based Franchise During Art Basel Week in Miami

Montreal based self-serve photography & gallery debuts in Midtown

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solography Miami, a modern gallery combined photography and content creation studio concept, debuts during Art Basel week. Located in the Midtown District, Solography Miami is the first U.S. based franchise. The Montreal based self-serve photography and art gallery, is changing the traditional gallery model. Instead, the models themselves are the photographers, with the use of an ingenious tool that allows the model to take the images. The concept works for couples, families, groups, and solo projects.

Solography Solography Miami

A set fee pays for a specific time period usage which provides a level of affordability and convenience that many can take advantage of for photography projects, content creation including podcasting and small videos along with props. In addition, the combined space holds an onsite art gallery featuring established artists whose work (paintings and sculptures) is available for sale to studio visitors.

The Solography concept was introduced in Montreal, Quebec, by brother and sister team, Mikeal and Fabiola Bouchereau. "It is an exciting opportunity to introduce the U.S. to Solography Miami during Art Basel, when people from around the world will have a chance to stop by. We are hosting events that feature local Miami artists and influencers to gain exposure to the South Florida arts community. We feel the concept is so unique that it will be an overnight success in the U.S."

During Art Basel week, Solography Miami is hosting the following events.

1) Friday, December 2, 2022: Miami Influencer Party Meet and Greet, 4:00-9:00 p.m.

2) Saturday, December 3, 2022- Miami visual artist Reyna Noriega @reynanoriega provides a live painting exhibition. (reynanoriega.com)

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

3) Sunday, December 4, 2022- Haitian visual abstract artist and photographer, Kichner Malary provides a live painting and exhibition. (kichnermalary.com)

Exhibition collection by Kyana Malval and her studio Views on Things, is highlighted in the gallery. @kyanamalval, (viewsonthings.com).

For more information about Solography Miami and Art Basel week events, please call 305-942-7115. Located at 30 Northwest 34th Street, Miami. 33127, follow on Instagram @solography.miami. (https://www.solographymiami.com). Solography has three locations, Montreal, Santo Domingo and Miami.

Contact: Susan Nefzger

561-632-9525

[email protected]

SOURCE Solography Miami