Soloinsight Offers Enhanced Visitor Management System to North Shore University Hospital

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soloinsight, a leading innovator in visitor management solutions, today announced a strategic agreement with North Shore University Hospital, part of Northwell Health, the largest health system in New York State. This collaboration reinforces North Shore University Hospital's commitment to delivering intuitive, seamless, and secure experiences for patients, visitors and staff.
Soloinsight's cutting-edge visitor management platform offers advanced features that streamline the check-in process, ensuring a smoother and more efficient experience for all stakeholders. With a focus on security and convenience, the platform leverages state-of-the-art technology to enhance Northwell's already robust visitor management infrastructure.
"As an organization dedicated to providing exceptional patient care, we continuously evaluate opportunities to improve operational efficiency and enhance safety," said Will Corrigan, Vice President of Operations at North Shore University Hospital. "This agreement with Soloinsight aligns with these goals, allowing us to offer an enhanced visitor management system that prioritizes the well-being of our patients, staff and guests."
Soloinsight's platform incorporates key features such as real-time visitor tracking, customizable check-in processes, integration with access control systems and robust reporting capabilities. These functionalities empower North Shore University Hospital to monitor and manage visitor traffic effectively, enabling a secure and controlled environment within its facilities.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Northwell Health in revolutionizing their visitor management practices," stated Curtis Hrncirik, Senior Director Security Solutions and Architecture at Soloinsight. "Our solution's ability to combine state-of-the-art technology with user-friendly interfaces aligns seamlessly with Northwell Health's commitment to excellence."
North Shore University Hospital's adoption of Soloinsight's visitor management solution is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the healthcare experience, optimizing patient care workflows, visitor interactions and overall facility security.
For more information about Northwell Health and its partnership with Soloinsight, please contact:
Curtis Hrncirik Senior Director Security Solutions and Architecture 407-432-2674 [email protected]
About Soloinsight: Soloinsight is a leading provider of innovative visitor management solutions, offering advanced technologies that transform how organizations manage and control visitor access. With a focus on security and efficiency, Soloinsight's platform enhances the visitor experience across various industries, from healthcare and education to corporate and government sectors.
About Northwell Health Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
SOURCE Soloinsight Inc.
