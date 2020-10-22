SoloLearn Announces Partnership with Nonprofit Techqueria to Bridge Skills Gaps and Promote Latinx Careers in Tech

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoloLearn , the leading e-platform for coding education, is proud to announce a year-long partnership with Techqueria , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering Latinx professionals with the resources and support they need to become leaders in the tech industry. This Community Partnership signals SoloLearn's commitment to providing resources, support and up-skilling within the Techqueria community to encourage education for greater diversity in the tech industry in which the Latinx community only represents 6.8% of workers according to a Brookings Institute study.

"The mission of SoloLearn is to make coding education accessible to everyone and create a more diverse tech community," said Yeva Hyusyan, co-founder and CEO of SoloLearn. "We are thrilled to partner with Techqueria to make that a reality within the Latinx community by providing a fun, accessible and effective technical learning experience that bridges the skills gap to future career opportunities."

Latinx workers are underrepresented in 88 out of 90 large metro areas and 40 of the largest metros have seen representation declining since 2010. As part of this partnership, SoloLearn has committed to make a change in the right direction by using their self-paced learning platform to upskill Techqueria community members based on technology interests and future career goals. They will provide full platform access to Techqueria members who are interested in learning new programming languages and pursuing careers in technology.

"We are excited to have SoloLearn as a partner in supporting our mission in elevating the careers of Latinx professionals in tech. We look forward to having our members benefit from SoloLearn's courses so they can further elevate their software engineering careers. The more of our members who can grow through SoloLearn, the more Latinx engineering leaders we can cultivate and create." (Frances Coronel, Executive Director at Techqueria)

About SoloLearn

SoloLearn is bridging the skills gap to future careers by building the most fun, accessible, and effective technical learning experience. With more than 40 million installs worldwide, SoloLean has built the world's largest, online mobile coding learning community. The app guides learners through a comprehensive and immersive experience with bite-sized lessons, code coaching exercises, Q&A, a built-in IDE called "Coding Playground", and a vibrant community where individuals can challenge each other to head-to-head challenges. The service is available on both mobile and web, and offers free coding courses in over 15 programming languages, with over 2,000 lessons and 15,000 quizzes. The company has been distinguished with Google Play Editor's Choice Award, Facebook's FbStart Global App of the Year Award, and is the #1 learn to code search result in Google Play and the App Store.

About Techqueria

Techqueria is a 501c3 nonprofit that empowers Latinx professionals with the resources and support that they need to thrive and become leaders in the tech industry.

To that end, we work with both tech companies and employee resource groups (ERGs) to build Latinx-centered spaces that revolve around career advice, technical talks, mentorship, open jobs, networking events, speaking opportunities, and open-source in order to comprehensively affect change in the tech industry.

Coming from all walks of life, we believe that the diversity of our community is the most reliable asset we have. Our space aims to be inclusive so we invite Latinx from the regions of the Caribbean, Haiti, and Brazil as well as those who identify as Afro-Latinx, Asian-Latinx or LGBTQIA. The term Latinx is used instead of Latino or Latina because it is a gender-neutral and inclusive term.

