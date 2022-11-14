Solomon Growth Advisors LLC Joins Advisory Board of PayrollCentric

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Growth Advisors, LLC, led by established entrepreneur, Perry Solomon, will be advising PayrollCentric, a payroll processing and HR service company, to help direct and manage their continuous growth.

"Strategic guidance from Solomon Growth Advisors will help us better manage our rapid growth while being able to expand the services we can offer our customers," said Bahaa Mikhail , President of Payroll Centric. "I have worked closely with Perry for some time as we are both active in the UCLA Anderson CEO Forum and we have developed a great mutual respect for each other's strengths. The experience and expertise Perry brings to the table is unparalleled and will ensure PayrollCentric continues to surpass our competitors without sacrificing quality."

In 2022 Solomon Growth Advisors (SGA) has grown month over month by working with established and profitable business partners across various industries. SGA has proven to be a key component for scaling the business of its partners. Perry Solomon brings a wealth of knowledge on growth and exit strategies.

"We are delighted to be adding PayrollCentric as a client for advisory board services," said Perry Solomon, Founder and CEO of Solomon Growth Advisors. "When we began expanding our services to offer more strategic guidance to the service sector, our goal was to work with fast-growing and highly credible businesses just like PayrollCentric. As they expand their business solutions, they will be entering a new phase that Solomon Growth Advisors is looking forward to being a part of."

About Solomon Growth Advisors

Solomon Growth Advisors provides strategic advice to emerging businesses and mentors early to mid-stage entrepreneurs so they can reach their full potential. Always at the forefront of e-commerce, Solomon Growth Advisor's founder and CEO Perry Solomon has been running highly trafficked and profitable B2C and B2B websites since the 1990s. A successful serial entrepreneur and advisory board member with e-commerce, consumer products, computer electronics sales & marketing, engineering, and product development experience, Perry's specialties include branding, exit strategy, sales, marketing, promotion, negotiation, and product development. For more information, please visit SolomonGrowthAdvisors.com.

About PayrollCentric

Located in the Los Angeles, California area, PayrollCentric was founded in 2005 as a payroll processing service with a mission of creating lasting relationships via customized solutions. Recognized as an Inc Magazine 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, PayrollCentric provides innovative solutions integrated with a suite of HR applications. With a team of certified experts and driven individuals and a member of the APA, the IPPA, and the TPG, PayrollCentric offers accountability, expertise, and fitting solutions for the needs of your business.

