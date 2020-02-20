Solomon Page Expands Legal Services Division through New Washington D.C. Office and Additional Service Offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Page announces the expansion of its Legal Services division, which specializes in developing and customizing strategic recruitment solutions, including managed document reviews, contract staffing, and direct hire for law firms and in-house counsel teams. Highly networked on both the East and West Coast, the Legal Services division will continue to grow its presence nationwide, providing clients with unparalleled solutions to meet business objectives.

The first step in the expansion is the opening of a new office located at 1627 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. In conjunction with the new office, Solomon Page has hired Director of Recruiting Jennifer Atlan Esq., who is a licensed attorney and has over six years of experience in the recruiting industry. Atlan's efforts will be concentrated on expanding the company's presence in the Washington, D.C. market. The new office location provides clients with direct access to project managers and a conveniently located, secure, off-site workspace.

Simultaneously, in pursuit of building the firm's service offerings, Managing Director Ron Schein has joined the Legal Services division to grow the partner-to-partner business nationally. "After spending nine years at Solomon Page earlier in my career, I'm very excited to return to build a best-in-class lateral partner and permanent placement business, alongside many other market-leading divisions," said Schein. "With the resources of a large company and agility of a small firm, Solomon Page will be an exceptional partner in continuing my journey within the legal services industry."

Founded in 1990, Solomon Page is a specialty niche provider of recruitment and executive search solutions across a wide array of functions and industries. The success of Solomon Page reflects an organic growth strategy supported by a highly entrepreneurial culture. Acting as a strategic partner to clients and candidates, Solomon Page focuses on providing customized solutions and building long-term relationships based on trust, respect, and the consistent delivery of excellent results. For additional information, visit solomonpage.com.

