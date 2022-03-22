Solon, Ohio Ranks Among The Most Educated Populations in America in a 2022 Nationwide Study. 11 Ohio Cities Rank in Top 100

OAK PARK, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Most Educated Cities in America 2022.

Dwellics analyzed data on children and adults in more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. The analysis focused on math, reading, and language arts proficiency, spelling bee, and STEM competition winners, numbers of blue-ribbon schools, and percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher or a STEM degree.

Ohio takes the lead as the home of the smartest people in the Midwest, placing twelve cities on the list overall and three in the top half. Within Ohio, the Cleveland area suburb of Solon ranks the highest. Solon also ranks as number one in Dwellics' report on the affordable cities with top schools. The Ohio cities notching their spots as the most educated cities in America include:

Solon, Ohio (#11)

(#11) Madeira, Ohio (#25)

(#25) Wyoming , Ohio (#46)

The largest cities in the state of Ohio do not appear on the list, suggesting that the most educated people within the state tend to live in mid-size communities, perhaps enabling them to have a greater voice in decisions such as local educational policies. Ohio falls in the middle among all states in per pupil education spending, suggesting that the amount of money spent on education in the state does not necessarily correlate to the overall education level of the population.

A study by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, reveals that up to 23 million Americans are planning to move in 2022; the growing availability of remote work, spurred to high numbers by the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed American workers freedom to choose to relocate with a focus on factors such as the quality of education and education level of the population at large.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, a state's prosperity is tied directly to the education of its workforce; a well-educated workforce brings higher wages and a higher revenue base. The benefits of a well-educated populace go beyond economics – improved health, lower mortality rates, and lower crime rates are other benefits of education, making Ohio an attractive prospect for those considering a move based on education.

