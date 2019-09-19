Solopreneurs Are on the Rise

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It has never been easier to become self-employed or take advantage of the emerging gig economy, according to a new white paper by Boston-based brand strategy consultancy Spencer Brenneman, LLC. The white paper also details many of the reasons why even solopreneurs should have a brand strategy.

There are currently 41.8 million US adults that identify as consultants, freelancers, or solopreneurs—part- or full-time—contributing more than $1.3 trillion annually to the economy, according to the white paper.

"Irrespective of industry, every one of these people have something in common: they can all benefit from a strong brand," says Douglas Spencer, President & Chief Brand Strategist at Spencer Brenneman.

"People assume that branding is just for the big players, but we've found that to be completely false."

The white paper covers four key areas where having a strong brand strategy can amplify the careers of freelancers, consultants, or solopreneurs: Discovering defining qualities, designing and developing a website, defining and strengthening a market position, and determining the business' identity.

"We decided to look into this subject after a number of people I know came to me for advice about starting their consulting business," says Spencer. "We normally work with larger businesses but knew that there were nuances to the needs of solopreneurs. This white paper spells them all out."

The white paper is available free-of-charge on the Spencer Brenneman website, https://sbsb.us/Solo-WhitePaper.

In addition, the firm is launching an online, self-paced training program for building a consulting brand. For more information about it, visit sbsb.us/brand-blueprint.

