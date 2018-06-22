SoloProtect to launch ground-breaking new lone worker device

Announcing the ID Pro caps a hugely exciting year for SoloProtect. This launch reflects how many employers have wide-ranging lone worker applications and diverse needs with regards to staff protection and business activity. The SoloProtect ID Pro is tailored towards this, but also delivers genuine innovation into the lone worker market – one that has typically addressed lone worker risks with audio-based solutions since the industry's inception

While a dedicated lone worker device (LWD) - The ID Pro's video functionality also makes it a Body Worn Video (BWV) device, but with a greater focus on being 'fit for purpose' for civilian applications where streamed video evidence and discretion are a requirement. It is the smallest and lightest BWV device with cellular capability on the market, and since it is designed as an ID badge holder, it is easy to integrate into apparel and can be used independently of its video capability as needed.

John Broady, SoloProtect CEO, commented, "Our journey to bring the SoloProtect ID Pro to market is a hugely important step for our business. It has very much been part of a focus to deliver a tangible, high-quality lone worker experience from the start. Both to our current customer base, and also to engender a wider appeal to a greater number of lone worker applications and industry sub-sets that would benefit from this solution."

Streaming both video and accompanying audio directly into SoloProtect's Monitoring Center during an alarm gives the SoloProtect ID Pro several distinct advantages over traditional BWV devices:

ID Pro's video recording is not "always on" – thus enabling a smaller device footprint, but also making it more accessible, and not cumbersome for a lone worker to integrate into their daily apparel. At 103g, the ID Pro is the lightest streaming BWV device available.

Video streams live to a SoloProtect Monitoring Center during a Red Alert. Giving comprehensive video verification (in combination with event audio) provides an operator the full picture of an event and better intelligence in scenarios where discernible pitch and tone do not reflect the level of threat or an unreferenced weapon. This will materially speed up response to an incident.

SoloProtect ID Pro is a low-end privacy impacting BWV product because of its user-defined recording deployment, based primarily on threat within the lone worker's personal space.

SoloProtect manages resulting video data for the customer. A client is not faced with the need to overhaul systems or infrastructure in line with storing large amounts of video or having to address issues around redaction and deletion. SoloProtect supplies a client with video relating only to their genuine "Red Alert," and will redact, store, and delete in line with the strict requirements reflected in our privacy policy, laid out in relation to Data Protection governance.

The SoloProtect ID Pro announcement is the first global product launch being made by the company in 2018, and is expected to be available across all operating markets by early Q4 2018. SoloProtect delivers solutions to lone workers in over ten different countries, and continues to advocate for greater empowerment of lone workers, better support mechanisms and review for managers, and greater ROI metrics for senior management.

In addition, the SoloProtect ID Pro offers the use of Bluetooth Beacons and is enabled with Wifi sniffing to assist the location of lone workers when indoors, where establishing a precise location can be problematic – particularly across a large site, or in a multi-story building. An existing or new network of beacons can be managed in SoloProtect Insights and in the event of a "Red Alert," the SoloProtect Monitoring Center can request a response based on a location taken from the most recent beacon or network point seen.

Risk Messaging delivered through the ID Pro can also be deployed by a lone worker manager using SoloProtect Insights, both manually and automatically when triggered by location. It can be used to keep staff updated on a situation (a severe weather warning for example), or something more serious (a known Police response incident in a particular area of a city).

The extended functionality within SoloProtect ID Pro also has close ties with additional options set to be rolled out in SoloProtect Insights, the company's Customer Engagement Portal. New features allowing lone worker managers to create the tailored Risk Message parameters and manage a network of Bluetooth Beacons is coupled alongside additional analytics giving comprehensive, digestible information outlining ROI.

Craig Swallow, SoloProtect Senior Vice President noted, "The strategic links between the ID Pro, and SoloProtect Insights gives our customers a great platform for growth – now and in the future. It's a solid platform for investment, where a client is thinking about how a lone worker solution can give them more over time, and not just what they sign up to on day one. This is important when companies are looking to future-proof any investment made."

For more information about The SoloProtect ID Pro, please visit www.newgenbwv.com

