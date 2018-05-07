SOLOS Smart Glasses Announces Retail Availability Following Launch Earlier This Year

The latest SOLOS smart glasses offer new features specifically integrated following consumer and athlete feedback. These include design and lifestyle elements that elevate any riding or running experience. Integrated music and voice control, group communication, interchangeable lenses and an adjustable nose piece for added customization, among others, are all features SOLOS now features in an improved sleek and lightweight design. They are compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches.

"SOLOS lets me keep my head up to stay safe and enjoy the view with the data I need, where I want it. I've also started enjoying music and phone calls through the onboard speakers, while keeping my ears free and fully aware of my surroundings when I am out on the road," said Phil Gaimon, SOLOS athlete and trailblazing cyclist.

Built for cyclists, triathletes, runners and enthusiasts, SOLOS delivers critical information in a seamless, integrated fashion through sight and sound. SOLOS provides a more natural way of communicating data, that is safer and more immediate, keeping the athlete focused, present and fully aware. The glasses remove the need to look down, break stride and lose focus, allowing users get the data that they need, right when they need it – all through a heads-up Pupil display.

"SOLOS smart glasses were designed to balance style, comfort and function, and provide the maximum value to athletes," said Ernesto Martinez, Director of Performance Wearables. "SOLOS enables athletes to be focused in their sports while accessing key performance data, communicating with others and even enjoying music. From the early support of elite Olympic athletes to the growing adoption by a broader athletic community, now selling it to aspiring athletes, this product aims to positively impact the future of sports technology and the evolving field of Augmented Reality."

Pupil Display

SOLOS' advanced Pupil display enables see-through/see-around vision while casting a large virtual screen that features bright, high-resolution, full-color graphics. The display measures less than 4mm in height, the size of a human pupil. The screen provides athletes with a vibrant, sunlight-readable image to maximize visual clarity and provide a safe experience. The unique display enables a safe and seamless training experience, allowing athletes to view important performance metrics while keeping their eyes on the road or trail.

Running & Cycling

SOLOS smart glasses are developed for cyclists, runners and triathletes, and feature a sleek, lightweight and comfortable design. SOLOS brings newly expanded running capabilities, offering enhanced software to facilitate running metrics such as elapsed time, speed, power, pace, cadence, heart rate and more. Athletes can leverage wearable sensors to measure their performance, set targets and use the SOLOS platform to track progress.

Audio Prompts

In addition to the impressive virtual screen display, SOLOS provides guided audio prompts including turn-by-turn directions and live performance metrics. Athletes can set goals within the SOLOS mobile app, enabling live performance updates that permit athletes to hear how they are stacking up to their set goals.

Voice Control

Athletes can also command SOLOS using just their voice to bring relevant metrics into view, make phone calls or execute other functions. The low-power, digital Whisper Voice Chip enables wearable electronics to perform accurate speech recognition and to provide more natural voice quality, even in noisy environments.

Group Communication

Athletes also have the ability to better communicate with friends or teammates on group rides and runs. The advanced group chat communication feature allows SOLOS users to talk live with each other, making it convenient for a group training with friends or coaches.

Music On-The-Go

In addition to the audio projection speakers embedded in the headset, in-ear headphones are included allowing athletes to keep form while listening to music.

Connectivity

SOLOS connects to iOS and Android smartphones, Android Wear 2.0 watches, and most BLE and ANT+ compatible running and cycling sensors. The rechargeable battery lasts up to five hours, and following a training session, athletes can share their activities to Strava, TrainingPeaks and Under Armour.

SOLOS is available now for $499 on www.solos-wearables.com. For more information, follow them on Twitter or like the Facebook page.

About SOLOS

SOLOS® is the world's most technologically advanced smart glasses. Leveraging decades of Kopin's experience in heads-up displays and other technologies, SOLOS Smart Glasses inform and inspire athletes to reach their full athletic potential. Built for cyclists, runners and triathletes, SOLOS delivers critical information to the athlete in a seamless, integrated fashion through sight and sound. SOLOS provides a more natural way of communicating that's safer and immediate, keeping the athlete focused, present and more fully aware. With SOLOS, athletes get the data they need, right when they need it. SOLOS removes the need to look down, break stride and lose focus; athletes see and hear information right in the moment. SOLOS introduces a new way of communicating that eliminates the gaps between data and performance. Smart Communication. Ultimate Performance. Learn more at www.solos-wearables.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small transmissive, reflective and emissive displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset concept systems. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

SOLOS and Kopin are registered trademarks of Kopin Corporation. All other company names or product names are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking" statements under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements relating to the retail price of SOLOS being $499 and they are compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches.

These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the retail price of SOLOS is subject to change; there may be changes in iOS and Android smartphones and Android Wear smartwatches which may make SOLOS not compatible with them; and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 30, 2017, and Kopin's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Kopin and only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

