Solos Smart Glasses: Wellbeing & Fashion Styles All in One

Solos® is a tech start-up spun off from Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a US-based listed corporation which develops and provides technologies and solutions that enhance the visual, verbal, audio, and head‐gesture command capabilities of wearable headset products.

A pair of temples is interchangeable to various styles of FASHION

Designed by Solos' engineers, the Lego-like temples allow you to flexibly change different eyewear frames. Simply speaking, if you own one pair of solso® smart temples, you can change different styles and sizes of glasses frames.

AirGo™ Mobile App for Digital Wellbeing

Solos® aims at integrating all surprising functions such as digital health tracking, audio entertainment and personal assistance into one eyewear by the aid of our in-house developed mobile app, making your smart glasses more essential to your daily life.

AirGo™ Mobile App -- Your Fitness Coach

Solos® AirGo™ is a free mobile app designed to help Solos® smart glasses' users benefit from an increasing feeling of well-being. You can get guidance and motivation with Solos AirGo™ to build healthy habits that help you to achieve your targeted fitness goals. Furthermore, Solos AirGo™ is also your personal audio assistant.

Solos AirGo™ App is consisted of 2 major interfaces: AI COACH & AI CARE.

AI COACH:

EXECRISE helps track your all-day fitness activity -- distance, current pacing, moving time, step count and heart rate, also automatically calculates your current stride, current cadence and left-right balance based on certain factors.

AI CARE:

POSTURE MONITOR helps monitor your posture and remind you to stay with good one and do certain exercises from the level of "Easy" to "Expert".

Smart people deserve a pair of Solos Smart Glasses, because it is equipped with...

1) Patented Whisper™ Audio Technology

One of a very distinctive features of AirGo™ Argon smart glasses is that it is built-in a patented noise cancellation technology - Whisper™ Audio Technology, providing a great ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition) performance and clear voice communication under a very noisy environment.

2) Directional Stereo Speakers

The dual speakers with directional sound beams allow you to soak up the atmosphere of thrilled music on the go while the semi-open design lets you alert the surroundings. You deserve to enjoy 100% care-free audio enjoyment with AirGo™.

3) Smart Mobile Apps

Apart from making use of the above-mentioned Solos AirGo™ mobile app for tracking your health status and achieving your fitness goal, you can also apply certain brilliant external apps such as Zello, Google Translation and Google Map from the Solos® AirGo™ App interface, to let them be your personal hands-free audio assistant:

AirGo™ + Zello = Your hands-free Walkie Talkie

AirGo™ + Google Translation = Your personal interpreter

AirGo™ + Google Map = Your audio navigator

4) Easy Gesture Monitoring

By Touch Sensing, Proximity Sensing, 9-axis Sensing, Tap Control and Multi-Function Buttons, it is easy and efficient to control the smart glasses by gesture.

5) Find Devices

No panic even losing your phone if you enable the "Find Device" function from AirGo™ App. You can easily locate your phone or Solos® smart glasses.

6) Stunning Design

Solos® partners with the renowned eyewear designer and manufacture, is developing more possibilities of eyewear trend. Be our backer, you will experience how amazing to change your eyewear frames as your outfits.

Specifications

Mobile Phone OS Platforms -- Support Android & iOS

Wireless Bluetooth -- BT5.0 and BLE wireless

Charging Cable -- Magnetic pogo pin cable for battery charging

Operating Time -- 3 - 3.5 hours

Standby Time -- 16 hours

Charging Time -- Quick Charge: 15 mins chargers up from 0% to 35%.

Normal Charge: 65 mins from 0% to 100%.

Learn more: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/solostechnology/solos-smart-glasses-wellbeing-and-fashion-styles-all-in-one

Solos VTO - TryOn Glasses

Don't worry if you do not know which 2 styles are suitable for you because we have already prepared a Virtual Try On App for you! Just download Solos VTO, try our Argon and get the idea.

Solos® VTO is available on Google Play and App Store.

iOS download link:

https://apple.co/35aVdSP

Android download link:

http://bit.ly/2RGcbEx

Special Discounts Especially for Kickstarter Backers:

In this project, we are going to launch 6 styles of frames in which you will find sunglasses and eyeglasses with different shapes, colors and lens functions. We would like to let you experience the changing of frames with the exclusive interchangeable temples, therefore, we are now specially offering 2 FRAMES* for 1 glasses' price during Kickstarter campaign period! Grab it fast while it lasts.

Learn more and support us: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/solostechnology/solos-smart-glasses-wellbeing-and-fashion-styles-all-in-one

*If our project is fully funded and success, we will send you an email to ask your frames preference.

Solos Smart Glasses – AirGo™

Suggested Retail Price: USD 299 (each pair)

Contact email: contact@solos.com.hk

Website: www.solos.com.hk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/solostechnology

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8z91N7IfpIc

Media Contact:

Florence Wong

Tel: +852 92135625

Email: florence_wong@solos.com.hk

